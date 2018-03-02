Kyle Scalmanini Leads Way for Westmont in GSAC Tourney Opener

College Basketball

Freshman Kyle Scalmanini made 8 of 10 shots and scored 21 points to lead Westmont to a 98-74 win over William Jessup in the first-round of the Golden State Athletic Conference Tournament on Friday at Arizona Christian in Phoenix.

Olisa Nwachie and Zac Jervis eaxch recorded double-doubles. Nwachie had 13 points and 12 rebounds and Jervis scored 16 points and grabbed 10 boards.

Sean Harman had 17 points for the Warriors, who improve to 23-6 and play Hope International in the semifinals on Saturday. The teams split their regular season meetings.

"Our guys really believed and trusted in one another's ability to stay connected," Westmont coach John Moore said. "For the meat of the game, while it was still being contested, we did a very nice job limiting their top three players."