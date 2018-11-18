Kyle Scalmanini Leads Way in Westmont Rout

College Basketball

Kyle Scalmanini scored 19 points off the bench to lead NAIA No. 23 Westmont Men's Basketball (3-1) to a 99-68 victory over La Sierra (1-5) Saturday night in Murchison Gym. The Warriors ultimately had four players finish in double digits and a flurry of others who came close to reaching double figures.

“I thought Kyle was really special, in fact I think he’s been probably our best player the last few games,” said Westmont head coach John Moore. “I think he’s playing poised and under control. Besides from his few turnovers in the first half, he had a near perfect game and was really good defensively with three steals.”

Olisa Nwachi scored 14 points and grabbed six boards, while Matthew Schmidt and Matthew Ramon added 12 and 11 points, respectively.

“Matthew Ramon has just continued to be our energy guy. He gives us incredibly energy and plays the type of defense we would like to see all our guys play," said Moore

Schmidt made 6 of 7 shots in only 10 minutes of play.

“He has such good hands and it's hard to take the ball away from him. All of his points were hustle points, extra possessions just by running the floor.”

Westmont heads to Fullerton this week for the Hope Classic, playing Saint Katherine on Monday and Nebraska Christian on Tuesday. Both games have a 3:00 p.m. tip-off. The Warriors will then head to Phoenix to start GSAC play, to face Arizona Christian on Thursday, November 29 at 6:30 p.m.