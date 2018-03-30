Kyle Skinner Powers SBCC to Five-Set Win Over Moorpark

Kyle Skinner took control at the net for SBCC, pounding 18 kills to lead the Vaqueros to a five-set win at Moorpark in a Western State Conference men's volleyball match on Friday night. The score were 25-18, 17-25, 25-20, 23-25, 15-13.

Skinner also had three aces and 12 digs for the No. 5-ranked Vaqueros (9-4).

The defense of Blake Lockhart and Adam Simonetti played a big part in the win. Lockhart led the team with 19 digs and Simonetti had 16 digs. Simonetti set a good match, dishing out 50 assists.

"It's always great to have multiple five-set wins in a season," SBCC coach Jon Newton said. "Not only being in those situations but being successful is nice to have under our belt as we move to the second half of conference."

