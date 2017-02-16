Kyle Wade is Sharp for SBCC, Aaron Portee Continues Hot Hitting

Baseball

Kyle Wade pitched five shutout innings in his first college start on Thursday and Aaron Portee drove in three runs with a fourth-inning double as SBCC pounded West L.A. 12-0 in a nonconference baseball game in Culver City. The game was called after eight innings due to darkness.

The Vaqueros (3-5) got their first road win in six tries. It was their second win in two days and they’ve scored 21 runs on 19 hits in the last 48 hours. The Wildcats fell to 1-9.

Santa Barbara took a 4-0 lead in the third on an RBI sacrifice bunt by Tyler Rosen and a run-scoring groundout by Mitchell Sancier. The Vaqueros tallied four more in the fourth and Portee delivered a three-run double to make it 8-0. He had a grand slam in Wednesday’s 9-4 win over previously unbeaten El Camino, giving him seven RBIs in two days.

Leadoff hitter Joseph Hamilton went 3-for-4 with a double.

Wade (2-0) tossed five innings of scoreless ball, allowing six hits with six strikeouts and four walks. Daniel Buratto, Brandon Luper and Jonathan Keller pitched the sixth, seventh and eighth, respectively, and gave up just one hit.

“We played a lot of guys and we got our first road win, which is important because we’re on the road a lot in the first part of the season,” said coach Jeff Walker. “Wade was sharp in his first college start. This was a good team win.”

The Vaqueros, ranked No. 17 in Southern Cal, are playing 11 of their first 14 on the road.

They’ll take on No. 11 El Camino (8-2) on Saturday at 1 p.m. on the turf field at East Los Angeles College.