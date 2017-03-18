Monday, April 16 , 2018, 10:33 pm | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 
Track & Field

Kyle Whitaker, Chris Aichinger and Edward Jones Each Win Events for SBCC

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information | March 18, 2017 | 9:06 p.m.

Kyle Whitaker, Chris Aichinger and Edward Jones won their events on Friday in the Antelope Valley Invitational men’s track and field meet in Lancaster.

Whitaker and Aichinger tied for first in the pole vault with season bests of 4.41 meters. Their clearance of 14 feet, 6 inches ties for No. 8 on SBCC’s all-time list.

Jones won the javelin in a season-best 44.51 meters (146 feet, ¼ inch). He was also fourth in the shot put and sixth in the discus.

The Vaqueros got three second-place finishes – Said Kamal Webster in the 400 (season-best 50.11), Alex Ramirez in the 1500 (season-best 4:06.40) and Evan Askar in the 3000 (season-best 9:16.43).

The Vaqueros recorded an impressive 32 season bests on the day.

Skylar Payovich had a season-long throw of 42.61 meters while taking fourth in the hammer. That’s the eighth-best mark in school history.

"It was good to get a full squad out competing hard and showing what they can do,” said coach Scott Fickerson. “It showed with many good results. I enjoyed watching the team perform today."

The Vaqueros return to action in the Westmont Collegiate Classic on Saturday, March 25 at 11 a.m.

