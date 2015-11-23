Kyle’s Kitchen Announces 12 Days of Giving, Anniversary Celebration

Advice

Goleta's Kyle’s Kitchen is proud to announce it has surpassed its philanthropic goal of donating $50,000 to the special needs community in its first year. To celebrate this accomplishment, Kyle’s Kitchen will donate back to those 11 nonprofits for the first 12 days of December.

“Getting more intimately involved with the special needs community this last year has been an amazing experience for Kyle and all of us at Kyle’s Kitchen,” explains Deena Ferro, Kyle’s Mom. “The passion and service of these organizations is wonderful to see, and we’re so happy we can help in our small way.”

Kyle’s Kitchen is kicking off the Holidays with their Anniversary 12 Days of Giving Celebration.

Each month Kyle’s teams up with a special needs nonprofit in the Santa Barbara community and donates a portion of their proceeds.

Join the restaurant Saturday Dec. 12, 2015, from 12 to 2 p.m. to celebrate their first anniversary with their special needs partners.

The 12 Days of Giving Schedule

» Dec. 1: sbSnap (Santa Barbara Special Needs Adaptive Programs)

» Dec. 2: Alpha Resource Center

» Dec. 3: Slingshot Alpha Art Forum

» Dec. 4: Autism Society of Santa Barbara

» Dec. 5: Young Life Capernaum

» Dec. 6: Special Olympics Southern California - Santa Barbara Region

» Dec. 7: Devereux

» Dec. 8: Maria Vasquez Memorial

» Dec. 9: Gwendolyn Strong Foundation

» Dec. 10: Down Syndrome Association of Santa Barbara County

» Dec. 11: New Directions

» Dec. 12: Each of the 11 nonprofits will split the proceeds made during the first anniversary celebration.

Kyle’s Kitchen is dedicated to helping all individuals with special needs reach their potential and tries to be a place that spreads the word and helps us all connect better to those with special needs.

Every time you eat at Kyle’s Kitchen you are helping people with special needs, so come on in to Kyle’s Kitchen, a unique restaurant where you get to eat great food and help great people.

— Melissa Fitch represents Kyle's Kitchen.