Kylie Koeper, Natalie Whiting Carry Offensive Load in Bishop Diego Victory

Kylie Koeper buried six three-pointers and scored 22 points, leading Bishop Diego to a 51-45 Tri-Valley League girls basketball win over Nordhoff on Tuesday night.
Natalie Whiting added 15 points, and the Cardinals outscored the Rangers 21-10 in the last 10 minutes to close out the game and improve to 9-2 in league and 11-10 overall.
"Our post players Andrea Castellanos, Kara Murray and Ann Bentajado did a great job rebounding for us," said coach Jeff Burich.
The Cardinals host first-place Grace Brethren on Thursday night.
