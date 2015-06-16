Local Fitness Pro Kymberly Williams-Evans Earns Functional Aging Specialist Certification

Fitness professional and international blogger Kymberly Williams-Evans, MA, recently became the first person in Santa Barbara County to earn the Functional Aging Specialist certification, awarded by the Functional Aging Institute.

As a Functional Aging Specialist, Williams-Evans is positioned to serve the unique needs of baby boomers and older adults wanting to maximize their physical function.

“My experience is that people over 50 want to age youthfully and live actively. They know that movement is key to quality of life, yet don’t want nor need the type of workout programs targeted to younger exercisers,” Williams-Evans said. “What attracted me to this specific certification program is its focus is on evidence-based, novel, achievable exercises designed to enhance what we want to do more than how we look. When a series of moves can improve balance, cognition, strength, proprioception, endurance and activities of daily life, everyone wins!”

“Certified FASs are able to provide boomers and older adults with the most current, up-to-date and forward-thinking techniques and strategies when it comes to aging actively. A whopping 80 percent of baby boomers have at least one chronic condition; 50 percent have two,” said FAI co-founder Cody Sipe, Ph.D.

Yet baby boomers and their older cohorts want to travel, enjoy grandchildren, seek adventure, start ventures post retirement, and pick up new skills, sports and hobbies. That requires both physical and neurological function. FAS fitness professionals are trained to address these needs.

People interested in getting functionally fit over 50, can find Williams-Evans online via her blog, Fun and Fit: Active Aging Advice for Boom Chicka Boomers. A baby boomer herself, Williams-Evans’ career as an international fitness leader spans three decades, four continents, over land, sea and airwaves.

— Alexandra Williams and twin sister Kymberly Williams-Evans make up Fun and Fit.