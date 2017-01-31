Monday, June 18 , 2018, 4:51 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 

Kyra Rogers to Lead Wilderness Youth Project Board

By Michelle Howard for Wilderness Youth Project | January 31, 2017 | 3:33 p.m.

The Wilderness Youth Project in Santa Barbara has announced the election of Kyra Rogers as chair and Matt Dobberteen as trustee on its Board of Trustees.

“Kyra’s true passion for nature connection combined with her leadership talents bode well for the future of Wilderness Youth Project," said Michelle Howard, development director.

"We are very fortunate to have Kyra, a long-time board member, step into this leadership position in this exciting year in which we have seen 30 percent growth in program capacity,” she said.

Rogers is the mother of three boys who participate in Wilderness Youth Project (WYP). She holds a masters degree in social work from USC and B.A. in organizational psychology from Claremont McKenna College.

After working for four years as an information systems consultant for Andersen Consulting (now Accenture), she shifted to work in the nonprofit sector. She was the director of the Even Start Family Literacy Program in El Paso, Texas.

In El Paso, she was on the board for Centro Mujeres de la Esperanza, a nonprofit provider of health and mental wellness classes to women in low-income communities. While earning her masters, she interned with the Los Angeles County Mental Health Department, then UCLA.  

Rogers is currently a board member for Storyteller Children’s Center. She has served on the board of The Seasons Way, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting local preschools that teach compassionate communication in an outdoor setting. She has backpacked extensively, and enjoys hiking, water sports and bird language.

Doberteen is the alternative transportation manager for Santa Barbara County and has been involved in government planning throughout his 30-year career.

He has experience working with nonprofits through his current role as advisor to the Santa Barbara Bicycle Coalition and COAST. He has been a board member to Fairview Gardens and the Sustainability Project.

Doberteen is an Eagle Scout. He enjoys backpacking, camping and bicycling for transportation and fitness. He has joined the WYP fundraising committee and said he hopes to help increase awareness in our community about the many benefits of nature connection.

WYP thanks two retiring board members, Kerri Sanford and Judith Lugo. Sanford served two terms and spearheaded the WYP development committee. Lugo played a key role in building partnerships that helped make WYP more accessible to low-income students.

For more information about Wilderness Youth Project call 964-8096 or visit wyp.org.

—Michelle Howard for Wilderness Youth Project.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

