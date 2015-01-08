La Brea Fire Road Closures Remain in Effect in Los Padres Forest

Los Padres National Forest officials announced that several roads in popular recreation areas charred during the La Brea Fire will remain closed to motor vehicle use throughout 2015.

The forest order was first signed in August 2009 and will remain in effect until Dec. 16, 2015.

The order prohibits motor vehicle use on La Brea Road (11N04.3), La Brea Canyon Road (10N06.1) and Kerry Canyon Trail (30W02). Recreation and pedestrian access is otherwise unaffected.

The closure order for wheeled vehicle use will remain in effect until repairs to these roads are completed and the area is safe for vehicle use. An environmental analysis of alternatives for access into the affected area will occur in 2015 prior to any repair work.

“We are taking the necessary steps to responsibly review options for safe motorized and non-motorized access into this important area for both recreation and natural resources,” Santa Lucia District Ranger Nathan Rezeau said. “We greatly appreciate our community’s patience and understanding as we work through this process, and encourage the public to enjoy this area while keeping all vehicles on opened and established roads.”

The road and trail closure order and map of the closure area can be found on the Los Padres website by clicking here. Forest visitors are encouraged to contact the Santa Lucia Ranger District at 805.925.9538 for more detailed information about this area and for the latest conditions.

— Jennifer Gray represents Los Padres National Forest.