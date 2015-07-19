Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 12:23 pm | Overcast 64º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

La Casa de La Raza Negotiates with Creditors to Stay Open; Tax Status Still Up in Air

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | July 19, 2015 | 5:16 p.m.

La Casa de La Raza will renegotiate with its mortgage lender to ensure the 44-year-old Lower Eastside community center will remain open — and not on the auction block.

The nonprofit organization’s executive director, Raquel Lopez, told Noozhawk on Friday that La Casa unsuccessfully tried to sue Fidelity Mortgage Lenders Inc. in June to avoid foreclosure proceedings on its 601 E. Montecito St. headquarters.

La Casa officials accused Fidelity Bank of taking advantage of the organization by charging higher interest rates and late fees than necessary.

After Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge James Herman ruled last week against La Casa, Lopez said the organization and Fidelity agreed Friday to work out a more permanent solution to refinancing its current loan.

Lopez said she wanted to clear up any false reports in the media that said La Casa would be auctioned off for cash on Monday. Although the latest ruling listed Monday as the auction day, she said the plan was always to negotiate, never to close.

This is the third time in three years that La Casa has avoided foreclosure for failing to pay outstanding property taxes on its building.

La Casa de La Raza was founded in 1971 to focus on preserving Latino cultural heritage and providing an umbrella for services.

“La Casa is in the process of correcting the assessment of its property by the County of Santa Barbara and is being assisted by legal counsel in this matter,” the organization said in a statement.

“La Casa, like many other Santa Barbara nonprofit agencies, relies on its hundreds of volunteers and donors to keep its doors open. La Casa deeply appreciates the many calls of support, solidarity and concern, and assures the community that it will be here for another 44 years.”

The organization is still working to resolve the same tax classification issue it faced in September 2014 — the last time La Casa was threatened with foreclosure.

At that time, Lopez said the organization had agreed to pay Fidelity Bank a fee toward (but less than) the $9,647.28 it owed in 2013-2014 fiscal year taxes.

La Casa’s Santa Barbara attorney, Matthew Clarke, is working on the county to reinstate its nonprofit status, which is why Lopez said the organization was delaying payment.

The organization took out the Fidelity trust deed in 2012 to pay off a bill to the county, which first warned La Casa it would fall into foreclosure if it didn’t pay the more than $97,000 owed in property taxes. La Casa, which had other inherited debt, hadn’t paid anything on the property since before the 2004-2005 tax year.

Lopez said La Casa began the reassessment process after earning a certificate from the state Board of Equalization last year allowing property taxes to reflect its nonprofit status — something La Casa has been trying to do since 2012.

She hopes to see refunds for the past nine years, when the organization paid full taxes on the nearly two-acre site, which often lets for-profit organizations use space.

The judge may have sided against La Casa, but Lopez said the outcome is what the organization wanted — more time to secure new loan terms, which is set to occur within 60 days.

“La Casa de la Raza continues to provide services and programming, serving thousands annually and welcomes community support from the Santa Barbara community,” she said.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 