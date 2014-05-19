La Casa de La Raza to Present ‘Noche de Cultura’ Talk with Artist Favianna Rodriguez

La Casa de La Raza presents “Noche de Cultura,” a talk with Favianna Rodriguez at 6 p.m. Friday, May 23 at La Casa de La Raza, 601 E. Montecito St.

Rodriguez is a celebrated printmaker and digital artist based in Oakland. Hailed as "visionary" and "ubiquitous," Rodriguez is renown for her vibrant posters dealing with issues such as war, immigration, globalization, and social movements.

An art exhibit will also be on display featuring the works of local women artists Veronica Valadez and Sagrario Rodriguez of Las Valentinas.

Valadez, art by Chicana artist Veronica Xochitl Valadez, is inspired by the art of her Mexican ancestral lineage and the concept of "yolteotl" the Nahuatl (Aztec) term meaning “divine heart.”

Rodriguez is a visual artist living and working in Santa Barbara. Born in Guadalajara, Mexico, she immigrated with her family to Salinas at a young age. Her interest and talents in art were evident throughout her childhood, yet it was during her enrollment at Hartnell Community College in Salinas that her artistic talents began to flourish.

Music by KCSB’s Radio Xicana along with food and wine will be provided. Please join us for this family friendly event.