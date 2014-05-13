Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 9:53 pm | Mostly Cloudy 62º

 
 
 
 

La Casa de Maria Dedicates New Lounge in Honor of Jon and Lillian Lovelace

By Daniella Elghanayan for La Casa de Maria | May 13, 2014 | 10:56 a.m.

Approximately 25 local community members gathered at La Casa de Maria on Sunday, May 4 for a special ceremony dedicating the retreat center’s newly renovated lounge to longtime supporters Jon and Lillian Lovelace.

The Jon and Lillian Lovelace Lounge, which served as the original meeting room for La Casa de Maria dating back to 1955, is the first of six meeting rooms that are being remodeled as a result of La Casa’s capital campaign.

The renovation of the space included sound proofing, design changes for greater accessibility, doors and lighting, audio visual enhancements and cabinets, and creation of a hospitality corner where groups can prepare refreshments.

“In spite of all these changes, it still feels like our Lounge, with our sandstone fireplace, high ceilings and views of the outdoors,” said Stephanie Glatt, executive director of La Casa de Maria Retreat and Conference Center. “We do things organically at La Casa.”

Lillian unveiled the tile plaque for the newly renovated sacred space that bears her and her late husband’s names. The design on the plaque was inspired by the Spanish tiles that adorn the central patio of the manor house on the property that is the Center for Spiritual Renewal where individuals come for private retreats.

Several attendees and neighbors of La Casa and the Lovelaces shared their stories about the retreat center and what it has meant to them, thanking Jon and Lillian for their dedication and support. Christine Garvey, who served as co-chair for La Casa’s successful $7.5 million Capital Campaign, called La Casa a “spiritual anchor” in her life, and writer/producer Vicki Riskin praised Jon and Lillian for their leadership and support of countless important cultural and educational institutions, including La Casa.

Lillian, who was presented with a stunning rose bouquet before addressing the group, praised La Casa’s commitment to people of all cultures and traditions — a state of mind that she says gives her “hope for peace.”

“Santa Barbara is grateful to have an institution and a place that brings together people of all cultures and religions,” Lillian Lovelace said. “With so much strife in the world caused by perceived differences, it is important that there be places dedicated to bringing people together in a spiritual way.”

Steve Jacobsen, coordinating council member for La Casa de Maria and former executive director at Hospice of Santa Barbara, concluded the ceremony with a blessing — prefaced with a reflection on the three words he said he believes best describe the center: “place, presence and purpose.”

“We know people will come to this lounge to experience presence in the ‘now’ — to learn, to converse and sometimes simply as a place to pause by oneself with a cup of tea,” Jacobsen said. “We know that often in these moments of deep stillness we give birth to new possibilities in our personal lives, in our organizations, and in the larger world.  From those acorns of inspiration, forests of understanding, peace, and justice in the greater world will be born. This fulfills La Casa’s higher purpose: to heal the earth and the people in it.”

Members of La Casa’s Board of Trustees, and board president Fran Burnford, were present as were many local leaders — including Carol Carrig, past director of the Center for Spiritual Renewal. Other donors to the campaign also attended the ceremony, including Kathleen Barry, Christine Garvey, Vicki Riskin and David Rintels, Letty Laufer and Daron Builta.

La Casa de Maria sponsors its own programs focusing on spiritual renewal, personal growth, education, health and healing, arts and civic renewal, and hosts a wide variety of community groups and nonprofits supporting those same goals. The Immaculate Heart Center for Spiritual Renewal, which functions alongside La Casa de Maria under the nonprofit umbrella of the Immaculate Heart Community, serves individuals and couples for non-structured, personal retreats.

For more information, click here.

— Daniella Elghanayan is a publicist representing La Casa de Maria.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 