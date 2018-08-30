La Casa De Maria Focuses on Rebuilding After Montecito Debris Flow Damage

In an effort to focus our resources on rebuilding La Casa de Maria and the Center for Spiritual Renewal, we are streamlining the operations to solely focus on fundraising and rebuilding the property.

Although there may be special fundraising events on the property, we are suspending all programming and retreats until we can determine that the property is again safe and ready for large groups and regular programming.



This has been a tough decision for our Board and Leadership, but we believe that it gives us the best opportunity to concentrate our talents in the rebuilding and rebirth of La Casa de Maria and the Center for Spiritual Renewal.

In the coming months, we will be sharing the results of our visioning process, zoning along with other feedback from the County of Santa Barbara and ask for your support of our fundraising efforts.



We'd like to hear from you as we discern the next steps in the rebuilding process and ask that you go to www.lacasademaria.org/join-the-relief-recovery-team/ to share your thoughts.

If you have already "raised your hand" by clicking this form on our website, we will be reaching out to you soon to take you up on your offers.

If you have questions or would like to share suggestions, please don't hesitate to reach out to me at [email protected]

Kathleen Buczko is the director of Advancement for La Casa de Maria and the Center for Spiritual Renewal.