La Casa de Maria Presents ‘Someday is Now: The Art of Corita Kent’

By Shawne Mitchell for La Casa De Maria Retreat Center | September 10, 2015 | 2:06 p.m.

In the midst of the tumultuous 1960s, Sister Corita Kent, a unique and remarkable artist, created a new form of art that caught the attention of the professional art world and society as a whole.

On Sept. 20, La Casa de Maria Retreat Center will honor her from 2:30 to 6 p.m. by not only reviewing her life and impact but also by considering the state of contemporary art and design that carry forward her example of social activism.

The event will include a display of Kent’s work and a wine and cheese reception at the Center for Spiritual Renewal.

The key presenter will be Rachel (Ray) Smith, curator of the Corita Art Center in Los Angeles, the world's largest collection of Kent's prints, watercolors and ephemera.

She will be joined by a panel of local artists who have been influenced by Kent.

Laurel Beckman, Ph.D., is a professor of art at UCSB. Her work highlights perception, uncertainty and public display; attending to themes at the crossroads of consciousness and social conditions, meta-physics and science.

Joy Kunz, Ph.D., teaches art history at SBCC and specializes in contemporary art.

Tony Askew, professor emeritus at Westmont College, knew and worked with Kent, and she continues to be an influence on his work as a printmaker.

Sister Corita Kent

Tickets for the event cost $35. Space is limited, so please register online at www.lacasademaria.org or by calling 805.969.5031 x206.

"Someday is Now: The Art of Corita Kent" is the first full-scale exhibition to survey the entire career of pioneering artist and designer Corita Kent (1918–1986). For over three decades, Kent experimented in printmaking, producing a groundbreaking body of work that combines faith, activism and teaching with messages of acceptance and hope.

A Sister of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, Kent taught in the art department at Immaculate Heart College (IHC) in Los Angeles from 1947 through 1968. At IHC, she developed her vibrant, Pop-inspired prints from the 1960s, mining a variety of secular and religious sources and using the populist printmaking medium to pose philosophical questions about racism, war, poverty and religion.

Her work was widely recognized for its revolutionary impact and remains an iconic symbol of that period in American history.

As a teacher, Kent inspired her students to discover new ways of experiencing the world by seeking out revelation in everyday events.

Bringing together artwork from Kent’s entire career, this exhibition reveals the impassioned energy of this artist, educator and activist.

— Shawne Mitchell is the outreach and volunteer coordinator at La Casa De Maria Retreat Center.

 
