La Colina Junior High School Students Staging Musical ‘Oklahoma!’

When Richard Rogers and Oscar Hammerstein teamed up to create the landmark musical Oklahoma!, they probably never hoped its enduring themes and production history would make such a mark on American musical theater history, but that is what it has done.

In March, La Colina Junior High School students present Oklahoma!, the time honored classic full of familiar tunes like “Oh, What a Beautiful Morning,” “Surrey with the Fringe on Top” and ending, of course, with the rousing title piece, “Oklahoma.”

Miller James and Shannon Saleh are the directors, and Jessica Hambright is the choreographer.

John Lindsey, an eighth-grader at La Colina, plays the quintessentially charming cowboy Curly, who pursues the lovely soprano Laurey (Hannah Sugano) against the jealous and dark spirited farm hand, Jud (Nick Wyman). In the middle of the courtship is Aunt Eller (perfectly suited to Emma Schott), who isn’t afraid to tote a pistol or bake a pie while managing the farm, chaperoning young ladies, and taming a flirtatious traveling salesmen. Ali Hakem (Sam Haj), in all his Persian persuasion, has captured the attention of the fickle Ado Annie (Penny O’Mahoney), who is also enamored of her promised beau, Will (played by Jack Nelson).

Tickets for this production can be purchased through the front office at La Colina Junior High School (4025 Foothill Road during school hours 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.) or at the door during the run of the show, at 7 p.m. March 13-15. Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for children.

Don’t miss this chance to celebrate the American West in the time-honored Oklahoma!.

— Brigitte Wright is a parent volunteer for La Colina Junior High School.