La Colina Student Releases Original Song

Katy Caballero, an eighth-grader at La Colina Junior High, has released an original song called “Not Not A Love Song” on iTunes.

Katy Caballero, who started singing as early as she started talking, can be found constantly humming a tune which her family calls her internal jukebox.

At age 10, with the help from her vocal teacher Erin Pearson, Caballero took an interest in songwriting and submitted her first song to the PTA Reflections program. She won awards all the way up to the state level.

Since then, she has continued to write and attend songwriting expos to better her craft.

Caballero wrote the emotive “Not Not A Love Song” last year when she was 13. Over the past year, she worked hard, set goals and had incredible drive to release the tune.

She met with Joel Jacks in Santa Ynez and co-produced “Not Not A Love Song," on which she sings and plays piano.

Caballero has accomplished her dream of releasing her first artist single on iTunes, Spotify and Amazon among some 20 other music platforms.

Caballero's story is one of a teenager with big dreams, and the motivation and talent to obtain them.

— Deanna Caballero for Katy Caballero Music.