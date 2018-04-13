Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 2:40 pm | Fair 73º

 
 
 
 

La Colina Student Releases Original Song

By Deanna Caballero for Katy Caballero Music | April 13, 2018 | 3:25 p.m.
Cover of Katy Caballero’s “Not a Love Song.” Click to view larger
Cover of Katy Caballero’s “Not a Love Song.”

Katy Caballero, an eighth-grader at La Colina Junior High, has released an original song called “Not Not A Love Song” on iTunes.

Katy Caballero, who started singing as early as she started talking, can be found constantly humming a tune which her family calls her internal jukebox.

At age 10, with the help from her vocal teacher Erin Pearson, Caballero took an interest in songwriting and submitted her first song to the PTA Reflections program. She won awards all the way up to the state level.

Since then, she has continued to write and attend songwriting expos to better her craft.

Caballero wrote the emotive “Not Not A Love Song” last year when she was 13. Over the past year, she worked hard, set goals and had incredible drive to release the tune.

She met with Joel Jacks in Santa Ynez and co-produced “Not Not A Love Song," on which she sings and plays piano.

Caballero has accomplished her dream of releasing her first artist single on iTunes, Spotify and Amazon among some 20 other music platforms.

Caballero's story is one of a teenager with big dreams, and the motivation and talent to obtain them.

— Deanna Caballero for Katy Caballero Music.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 