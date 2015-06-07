Overcoming Odds That Would Sideline Many, La Cuesta High Senior Proud and Eager to Graduate

19-year-old Ana Catalan reflects on the challenges that have steeled her determination, but hopes her accomplishments will inspire her daughter

While Ana Catalan is sitting among her classmates at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse Sunken Garden on Tuesday, waiting in cap and gown to walk up and receive her diploma, all of the obstacles she’s faced to get to that moment will be running through her mind.

Moving to California from Mexico, starting elementary school, without knowing any of her classmates or the language they were speaking. Struggling academically. An unplanned pregnancy.

“I’ll be crying for sure,” the senior said during a break between classes last week at La Cuesta Continuation High School.

“I will probably be having flashbacks of freshman year and how far I came, just to do that for her ...,” she added. “I’m really doing this for my daughter. She’ll be there watching.”

Catalan’s 2-year-old daughter, Sophia, will be at the courthouse to watch her mom graduate from high school, along with the rest of her family in Santa Barbara.

It’s likely to be a moment Catalan will remember forever, and the 19-year-old talked with Noozhawk about the hard work it’s taken to get there.

Many high school seniors are preparing to make their graduation walks this week, but few have experienced the life challenges that Catalan and some of her La Cuesta classmates have.

Catalan’s family moved to Santa Barbara from Guerrero, Mexico, when she was 7 years old. Her father had been working in the United States while Catalan, her five siblings and her mother stayed in their home country.

“My dad came here so we could have a better life,” she said, adding that he now works at The Fess Parker.

She remembers starting her first day at Washington Elementary School on the Mesa, knowing no English or any of her classmates.

“It was really hard,” she said. “I couldn’t even understand my teacher. It scares you, learning a new language and meeting new people at that age.”

She was held back that year, put in first grade when she should have been in second, according to her age.

“Now, I’m 19, almost 20, graduating from high school,” she laughed.

She made it through Washington, however, and went on to La Cumbre and Santa Barbara junior highs.

Santa Barbara High School was next, but the spring semester of her freshman year, she got pregnant. She began skipping school because of morning sickness and doctor’s appointments, but admits that she never liked school to begin with.

After becoming pregnant, other students began treating her differently.

“Other students would look at me weird,” she said. “I didn’t feel comfortable.”

Missing a class would cause her to fall behind on her work, and her transcript began to reflect that with failing grades.

Catalan did enjoy her math class, but as soon as she got pregnant, she would leave between classes.

“School was the last place I ever wanted to be,” she said. “It was horrible. I just started disconnecting from school and friends.”

Her teachers weren’t necessarily supportive either. Catalan recalled one male teacher making a comment about pregnancy ruining her life, which was hard to hear from an adult who was supposed to be supporting her educational goals.

Catalan recalled the day she told her parents that she was pregnant.

She came home and told her mother that she hadn’t gone to school, but rather had gone to Planned Parenthood with her boyfriend, where the staff there said she was seven weeks pregnant.

The next day, her mom told her dad about the pregnancy, which Catalan had dreaded because her father was strict.

His reaction surprised her, and though he was stern, he assured her that their father-daughter bond was unconditional.

He also said it was time to take responsibility for her actions and that she would raise her own daughter. Terminating the pregnancy was out of the question.

“He said, ‘Now that you want a responsibility, you’re going to take that responsibility,’” she recalled.

After she had her daughter, she said, “it changed everything.”

Catalan was no longer just thinking about herself, but what her daughter would think of her mom as she grew older.

“I want my daughter to know I graduated on time,” she said.

After she gave birth, Catalan missed five months of school. When she returned, she initially was excited to be back, but then began missing classes again.

She was failing her classes during her freshman and sophomore years, but since starting at La Cuesta, “the lowest grade I’ve gotten was a C,” she said.

During that time, her daughter would either stay with one of her three sisters or her mother or her boyfriend’s mother.

“My mom watched her for my whole junior year,” she said.

Catalan transferred to La Cuesta her junior year. There, her favorite classes have been math and economics. She admits she gets that talent from her father, who is adept with numbers even though he only finished second grade in Mexico.

Catalan’s mother finished fifth grade, and her own siblings have a range of education, with one sister becoming a doctor and another not finishing high school.

English is still difficult for her, but she has received support from La Cuesta teachers.

She also commended Principal Frann Wageneck’s warmth.

“It’s more of a family here,” she said.

When asked what advice she would give young students like herself who enter the education system without a command of English or other advantages, she encouraged them to try to learn as much as they can and not to give up.

“You’re going to see yourself and think ‘I did it,’” she said. “You are going to be so proud of yourself.”

Catalan encourages students without children to use their time wisely, and to take their studies seriously.

“If they don’t do anything, that’s not the schools fault,” she said.

After graduation, Catalan has set her sights on beginning Santa Barbara City College’s cosmetology program. She’s also hopeful she’ll be able to move out of her parents’ house and start out on her own.

“I’m excited to just have everything together and be settled,” she said.

La Cuesta’s schedule has been helpful for the young mom. She wakes up and drops off her daughter with family before classes begin at 8:30 a.m.

School lasts until 1:45 p.m., giving her time to fit in a 2 to 10 p.m. shift at her retail job.

She arrives home around 10:20 p.m., and if there’s any schoolwork she needs to catch up on, it has to be done then. She wakes up around 6 a.m. and starts the process again.

Her mother is caring for her young daughter, and there is pain in Catalan’s eyes when she talks about the time commitment of school and work that keeps her from her daughter.

“I miss out on a lot,” the teen said, adding that her daughter calls her “Ana” and not “mom” because she sees her so seldom.

Still, Catalan is positive that the investment of time in her education is worth it, and will ultimately make an impression on her daughter and help direct her own path of achievement.

“It’s not easy, but it’s worth it,” she said.

