La Cumbre Animal Hospital Recognized for 25 Years of AAHA Accreditation

La Cumbre Animal Hospital has earned recognition for practicing the gold standard of veterinary medicine for 25 consecutive years.

Since 1991, La Cumbre Animal Hospital has voluntarily submitted itself to the American Animal Hospital Association’s Standards of Accreditation. Holding AAHA accreditation is an important milestone to delivering quality pet care.

“I would like to congratulate La Cumbre Animal Hospital Inc on their 25th anniversary of being accredited by the American Animal Hospital Association,” said Michael Cavanaugh, DVM, DABVP, AAHA chief executive officer. “Choosing to pursue AAHA accreditation and maintaining that for a quarter century demonstrates true commitment to veterinary excellence by the entire practice team. Pet owners who bring their pets to an AAHA-accredited hospital can feel confident they are receiving the highest quality veterinary care from a practice team dedicated to delivering their very best each and every day.”

Unlike human hospitals, not all animal hospitals are required to be accredited.

AAHA is the only organization in the United States and Canada that accredits companion animal hospitals based on standards that go above and beyond state and provincial regulations.

Accredited hospitals are the only hospitals that choose to be evaluated on approximately 900 quality standards that go above and beyond basic state and provincial regulations, ranging from patient care and pain management to staff training and advanced diagnostic services.

AAHA-accredited hospitals are recognized among the finest in the industry, and are consistently at the forefront of advanced veterinary medicine. AAHA standards are continuously reviewed and updated to keep accredited practices on the cutting edge of veterinary excellence.

Pet owners look for AAHA-accredited hospitals because they value their pet’s health and trust the consistent, expert care provided by the entire health care team. At AAHA-accredited practices, pet owners can expect to receive the highest quality care from well-trained, professional veterinary teams.

Only the top small animal hospitals in the United States and Canada have achieved accreditation by the association. To maintain accredited status, La Cumbre Animal Hospital must continue to be evaluated regularly by AAHA.

For more information about accreditation, visit aaha.org/petowner or connect on Facebook and like the American Animal Hospital Association.

— Cynthia I. Vande Woude is the practice manager at La Cumbre Animal Hospital.