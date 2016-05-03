Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 4:14 pm | Fair 73º

 
 
 
 

La Cumbre Animal Hospital Recognized for 25 Years of AAHA Accreditation

La Cumbre Animal Hospital has maintained accredidation status from the American Animal Hospital Association for a quarter century. Click to view larger
La Cumbre Animal Hospital has maintained accredidation status from the American Animal Hospital Association for a quarter century. (La Cumbre Animal Hospital photo)
By Cynthia I. Vande Woude for La Cumbre Animal Hospital | May 3, 2016 | 9:45 a.m.

La Cumbre Animal Hospital has earned recognition for practicing the gold standard of veterinary medicine for 25 consecutive years.

Since 1991, La Cumbre Animal Hospital has voluntarily submitted itself to the American Animal Hospital Association’s Standards of Accreditation. Holding AAHA accreditation is an important milestone to delivering quality pet care.

“I would like to congratulate La Cumbre Animal Hospital Inc on their 25th anniversary of being accredited by the American Animal Hospital Association,” said Michael Cavanaugh, DVM, DABVP, AAHA chief executive officer. “Choosing to pursue AAHA accreditation and maintaining that for a quarter century demonstrates true commitment to veterinary excellence by the entire practice team. Pet owners who bring their pets to an AAHA-accredited hospital can feel confident they are receiving the highest quality veterinary care from a practice team dedicated to delivering their very best each and every day.”

Unlike human hospitals, not all animal hospitals are required to be accredited.

AAHA is the only organization in the United States and Canada that accredits companion animal hospitals based on standards that go above and beyond state and provincial regulations.

Accredited hospitals are the only hospitals that choose to be evaluated on approximately 900 quality standards that go above and beyond basic state and provincial regulations, ranging from patient care and pain management to staff training and advanced diagnostic services.

AAHA-accredited hospitals are recognized among the finest in the industry, and are consistently at the forefront of advanced veterinary medicine. AAHA standards are continuously reviewed and updated to keep accredited practices on the cutting edge of veterinary excellence.

Pet owners look for AAHA-accredited hospitals because they value their pet’s health and trust the consistent, expert care provided by the entire health care team. At AAHA-accredited practices, pet owners can expect to receive the highest quality care from well-trained, professional veterinary teams.

Only the top small animal hospitals in the United States and Canada have achieved accreditation by the association. To maintain accredited status, La Cumbre Animal Hospital must continue to be evaluated regularly by AAHA.

For more information about accreditation, visit aaha.org/petowner or connect on Facebook and like the American Animal Hospital Association.

— Cynthia I. Vande Woude is the practice manager at La Cumbre Animal Hospital.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 