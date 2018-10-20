La Cumbre Artisans Celebrate A Crimson Holiday

A Crimson Holiday is celebrating 12 years of seasonal gift galleries in uptown Santa Barbara.

Some 40 local artisans will welcome the holiday season with refreshments and good cheer at a grand opening event, 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8, across from Chico’s at La Cumbre Plaza, 121 Hope Ave.

The event, which runs Nov. 1-Jan. 31., will feature wearable art including jewelry, designer handbags, scarves and shawls.

For the home, shoppers can select from professional photography, mosaic art, lamps, cutting boards, wine-related items, handmade tiles, Christmas arrangements and ornaments.

For the young and young at heart there will be toys, clothing, soft animals, fairy costumes, and a special book of Santa Barbara holiday memories for afficianados of local history.

Started a number of years ago by four enterprising local artisans, A Crimson Holiday has grown to include a number of the area’s most talented designers, artists, crafters and authors.

The driving force behind A Crimson Holiday is Marilyn Dannehower, creator of MAD Dreams Jewelry Designs and the owner of BridalCrystalDirect.com.

Regular hours at La Cumbre Plaza are 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 am.-6 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. Extended holiday hours start mid-December and can be found at www.ACrimsonHoliday.com.

— Marilyn Dannehower for La Cumbre Plaza.