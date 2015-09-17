La Cumbre Junior High and HighRidge Church to Present Star Wars Episode V

Advice

La Cumbre Junior High School and HighRidge Church will partner for a community movie night.

They will show Star Wars Episode V on the big screen in the La Cumbre Junior High School auditorium Friday, Sept. 25, 2015.

The event is totally free, and they will provide free popcorn and raffle off an electric bike. There will also be a costume contest.

Georgia's Smokehouse food truck will arrive in the parking lot an hour before the event starts, so you can grab a bite to eat in the parking lot before you come into the movie.

The food truck will arrive at 6 p.m. and the movie will begin at 7 p.m.

For more information, visit highridgechurchsb.com or email [email protected].

— Drew Jackson represents HighRidge Church.