Monday, October 8 , 2018, 10:47 pm | Mostly Cloudy with Haze 62º

 
 
 
 

La Cumbre Junior High School Theater to be Named After Late Principal Jo Ann Caines

Facility will bear the name of an icon of local public education, who died in June

La Cumbre Junior High School Theater Manager Gary Smith Click to view larger
La Cumbre Junior High School Theater Manager Gary Smith said he was thrilled that the school board plans to name the facility after Jo Ann Caines. On stage, students rehearse a scene from ‘Death of a Hot Sauce Salesman.’ (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | October 8, 2018 | 9:25 p.m.

Jo Ann Caines was a local icon of public school education, who left a lifetime of impressions and memories with her students and their families.

And now, her name will live on in more than just spirit, at the school where she became so revered.

The Santa Barbara Unified School District Board of Education is poised to rename the La Cumbre Junior High School theater the "Jo Ann Caines Theatre."

The school board is set vote on the name change at its meeting Tuesday night, which will be held inside the school theatre, instead of its normal venue on Santa Barbara Street.

"It’s an amazing idea," Theater Manager Gary Smith told Noozhawk. "She would never ask for anything like this herself, but she was so passionate about the arts. She was always fighting for the arts she loved."

Caines began her career with the district in 1987 as an English as a second language teacher, then became assistant principal at La Cumbre Junior High. In 1995 she became principal at Adams Elementary school, and a decade later she returned to La Cumbre Junior High school as principal.

"Under her leadership, both schools made significant gains in narrowing the achievement gap, earning the exemplary designation of California Distinguished School, and . . .  she is remembered as a fierce advocate for the Westside community and schools," a school board resolution in her honor states.

Longtime board member Kate Parker made the initial request to rename the theater in Caines' honor. 

"This is a case where I truly believe Jo Ann Caines has had such an impact on the Westside, and her legacy will be ongoing there," Parker said. "It is important for the district to honor and remember that."

"Sometimes when you just say a name or a word, and it takes you back very clearly, Jo Ann Caines, everybody knows, everybody has some form of relationship with Jo Ann Caines," said board member Wendy Sims-Moten. "She had expectations of everyone who came in that building, every student she had, you expected to achieve, no matter what you came from, what you brought with you, she expected you to succeed, so much that you found yourself going, 'I can't let her down.'"

La Cumbre Junior High School theater the Jo Ann Caines Click to view larger
The Santa Barbara Unified School District Board of Education is poised to rename the La Cumbre Junior High School theater the ‘Jo Ann Caines Theatre,’ after the beloved principal who died earlier this year. (Noozhawk file photo)

Caines graduated from Peabody, Santa Barbara Junior and Santa Barbara High schools. She received her bachelor's degree in English linguistics and Spanish from UCLA. 

She died on June 6, 2018, at the age of 70.

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 