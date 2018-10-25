Thursday, October 25 , 2018, 2:33 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 

La Cumbre Junior High Theatre Takes Name of Jo Ann Caines

Former principal was devoted to La Cumbre students, staff

Jo Ann Caines.
Jo Ann Caines. (Courtesy photo)
By Lauren Bianchi Klemann for Santa Barbara Unified School District | October 25, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

La Cumbre Junior High School Theatre is officially named the Jo Ann Caines Theatre following Santa Barbara Unified School District board action on Oct. 23.

Jo Ann Caines passed away on June 6, and her more than 30-year career with Santa Barbara Unified School District started and ended at La Cumbre Junior High School.

It has been said that Caines’ heart and spirit belong at the school where the halls were her home; and countless staff and students felt as if she raised them as her own.

The naming was proposed by Board Member Kate Parker, who has served on the board for 12 years and who witnessed the significance of Caines’ legacy of leadership and passion for children and families throughout the Westside community.

“La Cumbre Junior High was really struggling and came close to being shut down before Jo Ann started there as principal. Her leadership and the incredible work of her staff really turned the school around and have made it an educational gem,” she said.

La Cumbre Junior High was dedicated on April 21, 1927, and opened to students in January 1928 under the leadership of Principal William J. Kircher.

The building was named after La Cumbre Peak, which stands as a sentinel in the Santa Ynez mountain range and overlooks the coast and the city of Santa Barbara.

The school’s theater is the third largest in Santa Barbara in capacity and was part of the original construction of the school.

In 2013, the theater underwent a major restoration and modernization that returned it to its original grandeur, and no one was prouder of that than Caines.

She will be remembered as a fierce advocate for students, an incredible educational innovator, and a La Cumbre Lancer through and through.

— Lauren Bianchi Klemann for Santa Barbara Unified School District.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 