La Cumbre Junior High Theatre Takes Name of Jo Ann Caines

La Cumbre Junior High School Theatre is officially named the Jo Ann Caines Theatre following Santa Barbara Unified School District board action on Oct. 23.

Jo Ann Caines passed away on June 6, and her more than 30-year career with Santa Barbara Unified School District started and ended at La Cumbre Junior High School.

It has been said that Caines’ heart and spirit belong at the school where the halls were her home; and countless staff and students felt as if she raised them as her own.

The naming was proposed by Board Member Kate Parker, who has served on the board for 12 years and who witnessed the significance of Caines’ legacy of leadership and passion for children and families throughout the Westside community.

“La Cumbre Junior High was really struggling and came close to being shut down before Jo Ann started there as principal. Her leadership and the incredible work of her staff really turned the school around and have made it an educational gem,” she said.

La Cumbre Junior High was dedicated on April 21, 1927, and opened to students in January 1928 under the leadership of Principal William J. Kircher.

The building was named after La Cumbre Peak, which stands as a sentinel in the Santa Ynez mountain range and overlooks the coast and the city of Santa Barbara.

The school’s theater is the third largest in Santa Barbara in capacity and was part of the original construction of the school.

In 2013, the theater underwent a major restoration and modernization that returned it to its original grandeur, and no one was prouder of that than Caines.

She will be remembered as a fierce advocate for students, an incredible educational innovator, and a La Cumbre Lancer through and through.

— Lauren Bianchi Klemann for Santa Barbara Unified School District.