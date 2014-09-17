Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 3:43 am | Mostly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Construction on La Entrada Hotel Project Slated to Begin Next Week

Los Angeles-based developer sends nearby Funk Zone businesses notice of two-year building plans on the Lower State Street site

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | September 17, 2014 | 6:52 p.m.

La Entrada de Santa Barbara soon will take shape as construction — and demolition — of the large Lower State Street project begins next week, according to city planners.

Los Angeles-based developer 35 State Street Hotel Partners, which is led by Next Century Associates managing partner Michael Rosenfeld, has announced plans to begin construction of the long-awaited project Monday, although it has yet to pull already approved permits, according to George Buell, Santa Barbara’s community development director.

Rosenfeld’s firm, an affiliate of Woodridge Capital Partners LLC, recently sent nearby Funk Zone businesses notice of the two-year construction plans, which center on the previously condemned, vacant Hotel Californian building at 35 State St. 

The former hotel sits on a parcel that’s part of the La Entrada project, a hotel and timeshare plan spanning three plots on the corners of Mason and State streets.

The developer, which bought the 1920s-era Hotel Californian in 2011 and owns L.A.’s famed Century Plaza Hotel, also purchased two adjacent parcels, totaling 2.37 acres, with the intent of revitalizing the State Street Waterfront District.

While the hotel will be updated, developers plan to demolish the building across the street at the corner of Mason and State streets — where Hot Spots Coffee is located — by the end of the year.

The move will also displace an army of artists who for years were permitted to paint murals on the side of the Hot Spots building, a practice locals day makes the Funk Zone so funky.

La Entrada
The building at the corner of Mason and State streets, where local artists have for years painted works displayed on a rotating basis, will be demolished to make way for the La Entrada project. (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)

La Entrada calls for a 114-room luxury hotel, nine fractional vacation units and 21,557 square feet of retail space with open plazas, paseos and gardens designed in Santa Barbara’s signature Spanish Colonial Revival style.

The project, designed by DesignARC of Santa Barbara, also has received design approvals from the Santa Barbara Historic Landmarks Commission.

Those plans include a boutique-style hotel, neighboring parcel house restaurants, shops, a spa and hotel rooms and vacation units, as well as 243 parking spaces, including 120 accessible to the public.

Sidewalks will be periodically closed throughout construction, a reason the developer notified neighbors.

“The project will greatly enhance the overall aesthetics and value of the area,” the notice stated.

Buell said the city’s public works department would work closely with developers and general contractor MATT Construction to limit disruption.

Weather permitting, La Entrada could be complete by June 2016.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

