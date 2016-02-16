Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 5:51 am | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 

La Entrada’s Michael Rosenfeld to Speak at Downtown Santa Barbara’s 2016 Annual Awards Breakfast

An architectural rendering of the Mark Shields Plaza, which will be located at La Entrada. Click to view larger
An architectural rendering of the Mark Shields Plaza, which will be located at La Entrada. (Woodridge Capital Partners image)
By Kate Schwab for Downtown Santa Barbara | February 16, 2016 | 3:35 p.m.

Michael Rosenfeld is building one of the biggest and most anticipated projects in the City of Santa Barbara, and with interest mounting about La Entrada de Santa Barbara hotel and retail project, Downtown Santa Barbara has invited him to share his vision at their 2016 Annual Awards Breakfast.

Rosenfeld is the founder and CEO of Woodridge Capital Partners, a broad-based, multi-disciplined real estate development and investment company based in Los Angeles. He has been a recognized leader in the real estate industry for over 25 years.

Woodridge and its affiliates own and develop hotel, resort, residential and commercial properties throughout the United States.

The company has expertise in all aspects of the development of large-scale real estate projects, including acquisition, entitlement, planning, design, construction, marketing and sales.

Rosenfeld received the Single Hotel Transaction of the Year Award by the Americas Lodging Investment Summit, and the San Francisco Business Times Hotel Deal of the Year Award.

Woodridge Capital Partners is currently developing student housing adjacent to the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, Texas, and a residential, retail and marina project on the San Francisco Bay in Marin County, Calif.

Woodridge owns a number of notable hospitality properties, including the Hyatt Regency Century Plaza in Los Angeles, The Fairmont San Francisco, the Ritz-Carlton Kapalua in Maui, The InterContinental Mark Hopkins and the Stanford Court in San Francisco. 

“We are excited about all the changes coming to Lower State Street and look forward to hosting Mr. Rosenfeld to hear why he is so bullish on investing in Downtown Santa Barbara,” said Maggie Campbell, executive director of Downtown Santa Barbara.

Rosenfeld’s boutique hotel and luxury residential project, La Entrada de Santa Barbara, includes the jazz-era Hotel Californian and has changed hands three times over the last decade.

Slated to open this summer, the project will include 123 rooms, retail space, paseos and parking spaces one block north of Cabrillo Boulevard. Woodridge is also working on other projects in the downtown area.

The Annual 2016 Awards Breakfast will take place at 8 a.m. Thursday, March 10, at historic El Paseo Restaurant, located on the 800 block of State Street.

The event also includes the 2015 Volunteer of the Year, the Harriet Miller Youth Leadership and the 2015 Citizen of the Year Awards.

This breakfast event is expected to sell out at $35 per ticket; sales close on March 4.

For tickets, call Cassidy at 805.962.2098 x804 or purchase online at www.annualawardsbreakfast2016.eventbrite.com.

Kate Schwab is the marketing and communications director for Downtown Santa Barbara.

