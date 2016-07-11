La Esperanza Soccer Club Qualifies for CRL Premier League

Youth Sports

Torres went on to score again, winning the game with a beautiful goal, assisted by Isaac Carbajal.

The La Esperanza Boys 2001 Under-16 soccer team, coached by Rick Rodriguez, qualified for the prestigious California Regional League's Premier Division for the third consecutive year by defeating Santa Barbara Soccer Club’s White team in Norco last weekend. With its success, La Esperanza qualified as one of the top 10 club soccer teams in Southern California in its age group. On Saturday, La Esperanza defeated FC Golden State OC, a team currently ranked No. 1 in Southern California. They also tied San Diego Surf Academy Boys Select before they faced Santa Barbara Soccer Club on Sunday. In the game between local teams, SBSC went up 1-0 early with a goal by Brandon Garcia. But Juan Carlos Torres, an entering Santa Barbara High freshman, scored on a free kick to tie the game at the end of the first half. In the second half, Santa Barbara almost scored again but the shot was blocked by Dos Pueblos High sophomore Sebastian Rodriguez.

Ask

Vote

Investigate

Answer

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >