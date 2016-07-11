La Esperanza Soccer Club Qualifies for CRL Premier League

The La Esperanza Boys 2001 Under-16 soccer team, coached by Rick Rodriguez, qualified for the prestigious California Regional League's Premier Division for the third consecutive year by defeating Santa Barbara Soccer Club’s White team in Norco last weekend.
With its success, La Esperanza qualified as one of the top 10 club soccer teams in Southern California in its age group.
On Saturday, La Esperanza defeated FC Golden State OC, a team currently ranked No. 1 in Southern California. They also tied San Diego Surf Academy Boys Select before they faced Santa Barbara Soccer Club on Sunday.
In the game between local teams, SBSC went up 1-0 early with a goal by Brandon Garcia. But Juan Carlos Torres, an entering Santa Barbara High freshman, scored on a free kick to tie the game at the end of the first half.
In the second half, Santa Barbara almost scored again but the shot was blocked by Dos Pueblos High sophomore Sebastian Rodriguez.
Torres went on to score again, winning the game with a beautiful goal, assisted by Isaac Carbajal.