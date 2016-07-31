Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 4:40 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

La Fiesta del Museo Celebrates Culture, Cuisine, Costumes of Old Spanish Days

Santa Barbara Historical Museum hosts a festive crowd, with a 'Project Fiesta!' exhibition showcasing visions of Fiestas past

Honorary co-chairs Joanna Kearns, left, and Marc Appleton with Santa Barbara Historical Museum board president Sharon Bradford at La Fiesta del Museo on July 23 at the museum.
Honorary co-chairs Joanna Kearns, left, and Marc Appleton with Santa Barbara Historical Museum board president Sharon Bradford at La Fiesta del Museo on July 23 at the museum. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)
By Rochelle Rose, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @NoozhawkSociety | July 31, 2016 | 7:20 p.m.

[Click here for a related Noozhawk photo gallery.]

A festive crowd of 275 supporters gathered at the Santa Barbara Historical Museum on July 23 to celebrate the culture, cuisine and costumes of Old Spanish Days at La Fiesta del Museo 2016.

After entering the De la Guerra Street entrance, guests enjoyed visions of Fiestas past at the museum exhibition titled “Project Fiesta!,” which showcases posters, photographs, costumes, shawls and fans of earlier years.

The Covarrubias Adobe Courtyard was the intimate location of the social hour, which featured a silent auction, hot-off-the-grill tacos, a wine and margarita bar, and a special tequila tasting in one of the adobe rooms hosted by Fuego Tequila.

Many guests donned a variety of Fiesta-themed attire, including lace and flamingo dresses, Western chaps and Spanish soldier uniforms. Spirit of Fiesta Alexis Simentales and Junior Spirit of Fiesta Sarah Naretto mingled with the crowd, posed for photos and later performed wonderful dancing.

Also in attendance were Saint Barbara Christine Herrera and El Presidente J.C. Gordon.

The Elements Band provided music in the main Adobe Courtyard, where the dinner, program, paddle-raise fundraising and dancing took place later in the evening.

World-renowned dancer Timo Nuñez enthralled onlookers with an intense and passionate flamenco dance performance after the attendees were seated for dinner. Directing the live auction were auctioneers Jewels and John Eubanks, who raised $30,000 (from a rough tally) just on the live auction, on behalf of the museum and its valuable programs.

Dacia Harwood, the museum’s director of marketing, events and public relations, told Noozhawk, “Our goal for the event is $100,000.”

Junior Spirit of Fiesta Sarah Naretto, left, and Spirit of Fiesta Alexis Simentales.
Junior Spirit of Fiesta Sarah Naretto, left, and Spirit of Fiesta Alexis Simentales. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

Quite intriguing was a “fashion show” of Spanish shawls from the Museum Collection. Each year, the museum adds an interesting Fiesta showcase, such as the shawls fashion show, which keeps the event so remarkable.

Museum executive director Lynn Brittner thanked the team that helped put together the evening and for the incredible support from the community for the Santa Barbara Historical Museum.

Critical to the event’s success were event chairwoman and incoming board president Sharon Bradford and honorary co-chairs Joanna Kearns and Marc Appleton. Brittner credited the event’s supporters, including:

» Heart of Gold Sponsor — Eleanor Van Cott

» Grand Patron level — Sharon and David Bradford and WWW Foundation

» Patron level — Aon Risk Insurance Services, Deckers Brands, Omni Catering, Laurie and Thad MacMillan, Marlene and Warren Miller, Montecito Bank & Trust, Bella Vista Designs, Frank Schipper Construction, Ventura Rental Center and Andy Weber III.

» Caballero level — Terry Bartlett and Randy Fox, William Burtness, HUB Insurance, Sally and David Martin, HSBC Bank USA, Christina Criswell and John Phillip Gilbert, Joanna Kearns and Marc Appleton, Cynthia and John Hall, Rabobank, Lisa Reich and Bob Johnson, Cheryl and Peter Ziegler, and many others.

Created by Omni Catering, the dinner cuisine included roasted elote and chevre stuffed piquillo peppers, wild salmon filet and grilled flat-iron steak, with mashed potatoes and vegetables followed by a dessert of warm apple cinnamon empanadas.

Founded in 1932 and constructed in 1965, the Santa Barbara Historical Museum is located in Santa Barbara’s historic El Pueblo Viejo district. Through exhibitions, education, research and publications, the museum interprets more than 500 years of history with collections from the Chumash, Mexican, Spanish and American periods.

Click here for more information about the Santa Barbara Historical Museum, or call 805.966.1601. Click here to make an online donation.

Noozhawk contributing writer Rochelle Rose can be reached at [email protected]. This article includes reportinf Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkSociety, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

Fiesta revelers who really got in the spirit — from left, Suzanne Tucker, Timothy Marks, Kristan O’Donnell and Titus Brenenkmeijer. Click to view larger
Fiesta revelers who really got in the spirit — from left, Suzanne Tucker, Timothy Marks, Kristan O’Donnell and Titus Brenenkmeijer. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 