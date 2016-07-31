La Fiesta del Museo Celebrates Culture, Cuisine, Costumes of Old Spanish Days

[Click here for a related Noozhawk photo gallery.]

A festive crowd of 275 supporters gathered at the Santa Barbara Historical Museum on July 23 to celebrate the culture, cuisine and costumes of Old Spanish Days at La Fiesta del Museo 2016.

After entering the De la Guerra Street entrance, guests enjoyed visions of Fiestas past at the museum exhibition titled “Project Fiesta!,” which showcases posters, photographs, costumes, shawls and fans of earlier years.

The Covarrubias Adobe Courtyard was the intimate location of the social hour, which featured a silent auction, hot-off-the-grill tacos, a wine and margarita bar, and a special tequila tasting in one of the adobe rooms hosted by Fuego Tequila.

Many guests donned a variety of Fiesta-themed attire, including lace and flamingo dresses, Western chaps and Spanish soldier uniforms. Spirit of Fiesta Alexis Simentales and Junior Spirit of Fiesta Sarah Naretto mingled with the crowd, posed for photos and later performed wonderful dancing.

Also in attendance were Saint Barbara Christine Herrera and El Presidente J.C. Gordon.

The Elements Band provided music in the main Adobe Courtyard, where the dinner, program, paddle-raise fundraising and dancing took place later in the evening.

World-renowned dancer Timo Nuñez enthralled onlookers with an intense and passionate flamenco dance performance after the attendees were seated for dinner. Directing the live auction were auctioneers Jewels and John Eubanks, who raised $30,000 (from a rough tally) just on the live auction, on behalf of the museum and its valuable programs.

Dacia Harwood, the museum’s director of marketing, events and public relations, told Noozhawk, “Our goal for the event is $100,000.”

Quite intriguing was a “fashion show” of Spanish shawls from the Museum Collection. Each year, the museum adds an interesting Fiesta showcase, such as the shawls fashion show, which keeps the event so remarkable.

Museum executive director Lynn Brittner thanked the team that helped put together the evening and for the incredible support from the community for the Santa Barbara Historical Museum.

Critical to the event’s success were event chairwoman and incoming board president Sharon Bradford and honorary co-chairs Joanna Kearns and Marc Appleton. Brittner credited the event’s supporters, including:

Created by Omni Catering, the dinner cuisine included roasted elote and chevre stuffed piquillo peppers, wild salmon filet and grilled flat-iron steak, with mashed potatoes and vegetables followed by a dessert of warm apple cinnamon empanadas.

Founded in 1932 and constructed in 1965, the Santa Barbara Historical Museum is located in Santa Barbara’s historic El Pueblo Viejo district. Through exhibitions, education, research and publications, the museum interprets more than 500 years of history with collections from the Chumash, Mexican, Spanish and American periods.

Click here for more information about the Santa Barbara Historical Museum, or call 805.966.1601. Click here to make an online donation.

— Noozhawk contributing writer Rochelle Rose can be reached at [email protected].