L.A. Galaxy Donating to United Way of Santa Barbara County in Support of Thomas Fire & Flood Fund

Soccer

The L.A. Galaxy will donate to United Way of Santa Barbara County in support of the Thomas Fire & Flood Fund in advance of their Thursday, Feb. 15 match at UCSB.

The Galaxy is playing a preseason match against Fresno FC of the United Soccer Leagues at 7:30 p.m. at Harder Stadium.

The Galaxy will host a meet-up with first responders and those affected by Thomas Fire and Mudslide on Tuesday, at the Santa Barbara Hyatt. They will also present the United Way of Santa Barbara County with $10,000 in support of the United Way Thomas Fire and Flood Fund.

“This is an extremely important cause for something that affected so many people in Santa Barbara County,” said Galaxy President Chris Klein. “Playing in this area on Feb. 15, we wanted to ensure a way to support these relief efforts and honor those who have been affected by these tragedies. We are thrilled to meet these brave men and women in Santa Barbara.”

All 75 will be guests of the team at Thursday's match. First responders and affected individuals can RSVP at [email protected] or call Lindsay Rorick at (805) 882-0505.

“This community and its residents have endured two massive disasters and a lot of heartache over the last two months,” said Steve Ortiz, United Way of Santa Barbara County President & CEO. “We’re incredibly grateful that the L.A. Galaxy want to give fans this special experience and also help out in the recovery process.”

During halftime of the match, the Galaxy will present a check to United Way of Santa Barbara County for the United Way Thomas Fire & Flood Fund. Additionally, a first responder honoree will participate in the match coin-toss ceremony.

Tickets to the game are available online at http://www.X-Oversoccer.com or in person at various outlets in the Santa Barbara area. Pricing starts at $10 for youth and $15 for adult general admission. Ticket prices increase on match day to $15 and $20, respectively.

The evening will also feature a preliminary match between the UCSB men’s soccer program and the Ventura County Fusion of the Player Development League (PDL), with a kick-off time of 5 p.m.