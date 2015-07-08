La Guitarra California Festival Issues Call for Artists

On Sept. 25-27, Cal Poly Arts will present a three-day classical guitar event, La Guitarra California Festival, at the Performing Arts Center.
As part of the festival's hosted events, the second biennial juried fine art exhibition, focused on "guitar-themed" two- and three-dimensional work, will be displayed in the Performing Arts Center lobby throughout the festival weekend. At the end of the festival, selected artwork will be available for sale.
The call is open to artists of all experience levels; there is no exhibit fee to enter. Artists have until Aug. 15 to submit photos of their proposed artwork to exhibition coordinator Denise Leader Stoeber at [email protected] (digital entries only, please).
Entry and exhibit details are available on the festival website by clicking here.
