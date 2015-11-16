La Mesa Park Closes for Playground Replacement, Will Reopen Early 2016

Advice

The playground at La Mesa Park will close Nov. 16, 2015, so that the City of Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department can replace the playground structure. The Department plans to reopen the playground in January 2016.

Playground users are encouraged to visit the city’s other playgrounds during the La Mesa Park playground closure.

Parks with playgrounds close to La Mesa Park include Shoreline Park, Escondido Park and Hilda Ray Park.

A full list of city playgrounds, including recommended ages and park features, can be found in the recently-updated Parks and Recreation Map of Santa Barbara, which is available, free of charge, from the Department’s Administrative Office at 620 Laguna Street.

— Summers Case is the marketing coordinator for the City of Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department.