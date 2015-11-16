Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 6:10 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 
La Mesa Park Closes for Playground Replacement, Will Reopen Early 2016

By Summers Case for the City of Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department | November 16, 2015 | 7:08 a.m.

The playground at La Mesa Park will close Nov. 16, 2015, so that the City of Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department can replace the playground structure. The Department plans to reopen the playground in January 2016.

Playground users are encouraged to visit the city’s other playgrounds during the La Mesa Park playground closure.

Parks with playgrounds close to La Mesa Park include Shoreline Park, Escondido Park and Hilda Ray Park.

A full list of city playgrounds, including recommended ages and park features, can be found in the recently-updated Parks and Recreation Map of Santa Barbara, which is available, free of charge, from the Department’s Administrative Office at 620 Laguna Street.

The Parks and Recreation Department proudly maintains a wide range of parks, facilities and programs designed to serve the needs of the community.

The mission of the department is to provide clean and safe parks, beaches and recreation facilities; to enhance Santa Barbara’s beauty; to promote stewardship of resources; and to provide quality recreation and cultural experiences and community services to improve the quality of life for Santa Barbara residents. 

To find out more about the department, please follow us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram; visit the department website or call 805.564.5418.

Summers Case is the marketing coordinator for the City of Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department.

 

