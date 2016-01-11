Monday, April 2 , 2018, 1:21 pm | Overcast 57º

 
 
 
 
Sports

La Mesa Park Reopens With New, Improved Playground

By Summers Case for the City of Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department | January 11, 2016 | 12:55 p.m.

The City of Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department has announced that the playground at La Mesa Park is now open.

The playground, closed by the department for a replacement project beginning in November 2015, provides a play area for children ages 5-12 plus swings and spring bouncers for younger children.

Although the ground is damp from the recent rains, families are now invited to visit the park and enjoy the new playground equipment.

“Playgrounds are a very important community resource, and playground maintenance is a top priority for the City of Santa Barbara." said Parks and Recreation Director Jill Zachary. "Parks and Recreation replaces playground equipment regularly. We look forward to seeing families enjoying themselves at the La Mesa Park playground again.”

Located at 295 Meigs Road next to the lighthouse, this lush, nine-acre neighborhood park features a playground, picnic sites, towering trees, public bathrooms, on-site parking and a short walk to an ocean view. The park is open from sunrise to 10 p.m.

In light of the coyote sightings around La Mesa Park during the past few months, the City of Santa Barbara encourages all park visitors to be aware of their surroundings and stay away from any wildlife they may encounter in the park.

As the city continues to monitor the situation and look for long-term solutions, informational signs in La Mesa Park are posted for safe park behavior. These guidelines are also available online.

Summers Case is the marketing coordinator for the City of Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 