La Mesa Park Reopens With New, Improved Playground

The City of Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department has announced that the playground at La Mesa Park is now open.

The playground, closed by the department for a replacement project beginning in November 2015, provides a play area for children ages 5-12 plus swings and spring bouncers for younger children.

Although the ground is damp from the recent rains, families are now invited to visit the park and enjoy the new playground equipment.

“Playgrounds are a very important community resource, and playground maintenance is a top priority for the City of Santa Barbara." said Parks and Recreation Director Jill Zachary. "Parks and Recreation replaces playground equipment regularly. We look forward to seeing families enjoying themselves at the La Mesa Park playground again.”

Located at 295 Meigs Road next to the lighthouse, this lush, nine-acre neighborhood park features a playground, picnic sites, towering trees, public bathrooms, on-site parking and a short walk to an ocean view. The park is open from sunrise to 10 p.m.

In light of the coyote sightings around La Mesa Park during the past few months, the City of Santa Barbara encourages all park visitors to be aware of their surroundings and stay away from any wildlife they may encounter in the park.

As the city continues to monitor the situation and look for long-term solutions, informational signs in La Mesa Park are posted for safe park behavior. These guidelines are also available online.

— Summers Case is the marketing coordinator for the City of Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department.