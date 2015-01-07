La Mission Café Opens at Santa Barbara Airport

The Santa Barbara Airport is pleased to announce the opening of La Mission Café at the John T. Rickard Airline Terminal.

The remodeled and expanded café will be opened by Mayor Helene Schneider at 4 p.m. Thursday in a traditional ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“We have received requests to have a downstairs café, before security, where warm food, wine and beer could be served. Tasneem Vakharia, owner of First Class Concessions, responded to those requests with the new re-imagined space,” airport director Hazel Johns said. “It is a wonderful addition, and I think it will open up new possibilities for the public to come and enjoy time with family and friends at the airport.”

Please join us Thursday and see what’s new at SBA. La Mission Café will offer tastings from its menu during the event.

— Lynn Houston represents the Santa Barbara Airport.