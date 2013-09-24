La Original Banda El Limón, Los Morros Del Norte to Perform at Chumash Casino Resort

La Original Banda El Limón de Salvador Lizárraga, which has enjoyed nearly 50 years in the music industry, will be joined by Los Morros del Norte for a special night of Latin music at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24. Tickets for the show are $35, $45 and $55.

La Original Banda El Limón is one of the Regional Mexican genre’s most established bands. Its current lineup features vocalists Luis Antonio Lizárraga and Lorenzo Mendez backed by a classy, 17-member brass-driven ensemble.

The award-winning act has performed with some of the biggest names in its genre, and its latest release, “La Original y Sus Boleros de Amor,” cracked the Top 20 on Billboard’s Regional Mexican Albums chart.

Originating in 1965 and led by clarinetist Salvador Lizárraga Sánchez, the 17-member band has featured many classic vocalists throughout its history, including Julio Preciado, José Ángel Ledesma ("El Coyote"), Jorge Cordero, Luis Antonio López ("El Mimoso") and Nico Flores.

In 1997, La Original Banda El Limón enjoyed one of its greatest successes when more than 100,000 fans packed the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum to see the band perform.

Throughout the past 48 years, the group has balanced old and new forms more than other bands. Although its sound and arrangements are traditional, La Original Banda El Limón was one of the first banda artists to amplify and synthesize its sound. The group’s hits include “Al Menos,” “Mi Suerte,” “Abeja Reina,” “Campaña de Amor” and “Dime Dónde y Cuándo.”

Los Morros Del Norte, featuring brothers Fermin, Javier and Tomas Beltran along with cousin Samuel Ayon, formed in the early ’90s and has scored numerous hits over the years, such as “Vida Vivida,” “Los Primos,” “Cuatro Vidas” and “El Heredero.”

Don’t miss an opportunity to see these two great Latin acts perform in the intimate, 1,400-seat Samala Showroom.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 18-or-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Chumash, or click here or call StarTicketsPlus at 800.585.3737.

— Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Chumash Casino Resort.