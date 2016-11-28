Friday, June 29 , 2018, 2:44 pm | Overcast 69º

 
 
 
 

Historic El Presidio Park Sets Stage for Historic Holiday Play

Santa Barbara version of 'La Pastorela' was transcribed by Pablo de la Guerra in mid-19th century

Amateur performers from the community play lead roles in “La Pastorela.”
Amateur performers from the community play lead roles in “La Pastorela.” (Los Pastores de Santa Barbara)
By Alyssa Kichula for Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation | November 28, 2016 | 9:04 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation (SBTHP) and Los Pastores de Santa Barbara present La Pastorela (A Shepherd’s Play) at 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 and 2 and 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park.

La Pastorela is one of Santa Barbara’s oldest and most beautiful Christmas traditions. Dramatizing the epic battle between good and evil, the play invokes elements of spectacle, comedy and fantasy.

La Pastorela is the tale of the pastores’ (shepherds) journey to Bethlehem to witness the birth of Christ. The shepherds’ journey is fraught with temptations, distractions and peril as the devil tries to prevent them from reaching their destination.

While hundreds of unique versions of the play exist, this pastorela was transcribed in the mid-19th century by Pablo de la Guerra, the then-patriarch of the local de la Guerra family.

Based on performances de la Guerra witnessed in Santa Barbara, the de la Guerra version is housed at the Santa Barbara Mission Archive-Library among the de la Guerra family papers. The performance is conducted entirely in Spanish and incorporates early California song and dance.

La Pastorela is produced and directed by Elvira Tafoya of Los Pastores de Santa Barbara. Tafoya has been involved in La Pastorela performances in Santa Barbara since 1975 and has successfully collaborated many times with SBTHP to conduct performances in the Presidio Chapel.

Dr. Anne Petersen, SBTHP executive director, said, “SBTHP is honored to host this local Christmas tradition again this year at the Presidio Chapel. Elvira Tafoya and her group of talented actors have transformed a historic script into a living tradition.”

Keeping with tradition, Los Pastores has recruited amateur actors from the community to take on the 10 principal roles in the play.

Tafoya, a teacher and organizer in the Santa Barbara community said, "We are excited to have Pastorela back at the Presidio. This project gives us the opportunity to keep a Mexican tradition alive and to share it with the entire community.”

Tickets may be purchased in advance at the gift shop at El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park or at the door before each performance. Prices are $6 for SBTHP members and children 12 and younger; $12 for adults. For more information, call 965-0093 or go to www.sbthp.org.

— Alyssa Kichula for Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 