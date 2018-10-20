Saturday, October 20 , 2018, 6:22 pm | Fair 80º

 
 
 
 

La Presidenta Barbara Carroll to Lead 95th Fiesta

Old Spanish Days 2019 runs July 31-Aug. 4

Front: Will Powers, Erik Davis, David Bolton, Alex Castellanos. Back: Andrea Caplan, Stephanie Petlow, Barbara Carroll, Angelique Davis, Michelle Bischoff. (Courtesy photo)
By Angelique Davis for Old Spanish Days | October 20, 2018 | 2:40 p.m.

Old Spanish Days in Santa Barbara has announced the leadership team for Fiesta 2019, headed by La Presidenta Barbara Carroll.

Ther team members are: Erik Davis, el primer vice presidente; Stephanie Petlow, la segunda vice presidenta; David Bolton, el secretario; Alex Castellanos, el teserero; Michelle Bischoff, division chief of celebrations.

Also Andrea Caplan, division chief of dance and entertainment; Angelique Davis, division chief of external relations; Angela Miller-Bevan, division chief of marketplaces; and Will Powers, division chief of pageantry.

“I’m truly honored to represent Old Spanish Days in Santa Barbara” said Carroll. “I was born and raised in Santa Barbara, and Fiesta has been a huge part of my life since I was a small child.

“Some of my earliest memories are of the Fiesta parade. I love helping put on Fiesta every year for the community, and I have enjoyed participating ever since I was a flower girl.”

Now in its 95th year, Fiesta is unique among festivals in that it is run by a volunteer board of directors and supported by only one full-time staff member.

The board annually elects an El Presidente or La Presidenta who presides over the board, and serves as the general manager of the organization.

The primer vice presidente is responsible for the operations of the entire organization and the segundo vice presidente is responsible for raising the funds that allows the historical festival to continue.

The division chiefs oversee all of the volunteer committees that support 19 official Old Spanish Days events and activities in 14 venues citywide.

In 2019, the event will take place in various locations around the city July 31 through Aug. 4. First held in 1924, Fiesta celebrates a period of romance and hospitality through pageantry, dance, music, costume and cuisine.

— Angelique Davis for Old Spanish Days.

 

