La Primavera Flamenco Show to Kick Off Fiesta 2017

By David Bolton for Old Spanish Days | May 11, 2017 | 3:17 p.m.

What traditionally has become the kick-off celebration for Old Spanish Days Fiesta takes on a special look this year as all of the local dance studios come together for an unprecedented evening of live flamenco, Tablao de la Primavera, on Saturday, May 20.

“This will be an unforgettable evening,” said 2017 Fiesta La Presidente Rhonda Ledson Henderson. “To see this year’s theme of Unity through Community come alive through dance, with so many of our past Spirits taking the stage together will be historic.”

Under the artistic direction of Linda Vega and Daniela Zermeño, Tablao de la Primavera will feature studio directors from no less than six local dance studios, plus nine former Spirits of Fiesta and one Junior Spirit. Live musicians will accompany the show.

The evening also will feature Andalusian cuisine and hosted Spanish wines, signature cocktails and beer. After the flamenco show, attendees can dance under the stars to DJ Bobby B.

La Primavera Dinner and Flamenco Show will be at the Carriage and Western Art Museum. Limited seats are available and can be purchased at sbfiesta.org or by calling 962.8101. Individual tickets are $115; tables of 10 are $1,150.

As in past years, La Primavera will showcase the unveiling of the 2017 Fiesta Poster and Official Fiesta Pin by La Presidente, as well as the first official performance by the 2017 Spirit and Junior Spirit of Fiesta.

This is the 93rd edition of Old Spanish Days Fiesta, one of the country’s largest regional festivals. Fiesta has been an important historic and economic element of the Santa Barbara community since 1924.

For additional information, contact the OSD office, 966-8101, Monday through Friday.

2017 La Primavera Live Flamenco Show line-up includes;

Professional studio artists: Alda Escárcega (Contra Tiempo Flamenco, 2005 Jr. Spirit); Heidy Juarez (Cruz Dance and Entertainment); MariaElena Jaimes Lopez (Danza de Cota, 1987 Spirit); and Pamela Lourant (Garcia Dance Studio, 2003 Spirit).

Also, Linda Vega (Linda Vega Studio); and Daniela Zermeño (Zermeño Dance Academy, 2009 Spirit) 

Past Spirits of Fiesta artists: Alexandra Freres (2015); Marisa Leon Haro (2011); Sabrina Ibarra (2012); Erika Martin Del Campo (2010); Alina Rey (2007 Spirit); and Alexis Simentales (2016)

Musicians: Jesus Montoya, cante; Jose Tanaka, guitarist; Gabriel Osuno, guitarist; and Gerarde Morales, percussion.

— David Bolton for Old Spanish Days.

 
