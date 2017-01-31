La Reina Overpowers Carpinteria Girls

Girls Basketball

La Reina's height advantage and the play of Sydelle Callahan proved to be too much for the Carpinteria girls basketball team, as the Regents ran away to a 61-30 Tri-Valley League victory on Tuesday night.

Callahan, a 5-foot-9 guard, had 27 points, 17 coming in the first half.

"They've got a lot of height on their team and Sydelle Callaway really carries the torch for them," said Carpinteria coach Amy Bryant. "We were able to hold her to 10 points in the second half, but we allowed her to score 17 in the first half, which was hard to come back from."

Kayana Diaz hit four three-pointers to finish with 12 points for Carpinteria and Harmony Reed added nine points.

The Warriors are 7-13 and 0-8 in league play. They play Santa Clara on Thursday.

