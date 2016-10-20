La Reina’s firepower Too Much for Cate

CIF-ranked La Reina had too much firepower for Cate, sweeping the Rams, 25-10, 25-14, 25-11, in a Tri-Valley League girls volleyball match.
The Regents are ninth in the Division 5 poll.
"We had some great moments against a very tough team," Cate coach Greg Novak said. "Everyone on the team took turns making some great defensive plays. Freshman Maya Blattberg had three nice kills from the right and did a great job running a 6-2 offense with Halie Straathof. Ciana Smiley had two kills off of five swings."
Cate (4-6) hosts Bishop Diego on Saturday.
— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.