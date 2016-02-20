Labrador Retriever Fetches Top Spot on List of 25 Best Dog Breeds

Looking for the perfect dog can be “ruff.”
Do you want a dog that will easily learn to fetch things, live the longest or perform Lassie-level heroics? Perhaps you want the best of everything and seek a pup that is a jack of all doggy trades.
Many pet-seekers choose to adopt purebred dogs because they tend to exhibit traits unique to their breed. A mixed-breed mutt brings a wild-card quality that some potential owners choose not to explore.
If you have decided on adopting a purebred dog, the next step is to sift through the overwhelming variety of dog breeds (the American Kennel Club currently recognizes 189).
To streamline this process, the team at Summerland-based PetBreeds looked at key factors that go into choosing the optimal furry companions. Our data scientists created a “Best Dog Breed” index that takes into account a dog breed’s standard characteristics. The index is on a scale of 0-100, with 100 being the highest.
The attributes were weighted as follows:
» Popularity, by American Kennel Club rankings (25 percent)
» Talents (17.5 percent)
» Health (17.5 percent)
» Personality traits (15 percent)
» Life expectancy (10 percent)
» Trainability (10 percent)
As a result of these curated qualities, the top-ranking dog breeds are generally talented, healthy and well-liked by owners.
PetBreeds ranked all the purebred dogs according to their “Best Dog Breed” index score and created a list of the top 25 breeds, with the lowest index score going first.
#25 - Finnish Lapphund
Best Dog Breed Index Score: 35.9
Notable Rankings: 10th in life expectancy, seventh in temper
#24 - German Pinscher
Best Dog Breed Index Score: 36.0
Notable Rankings: 19th in life expectancy, 11th in temper
#23 - Irish Setter
Best Dog Breed Index Score: 36.1
Notable Ranking: 17th in health
#22 - Jack Russell Terrier
Best Dog Breed Index Score: 36.2
Notable Rankings: 11th in talent, 10th in life expectancy
#21 - Border Collie
Best Dog Breed Index Score: 36.5
Notable Rankings: 33rd in talent, fourth in temper
#20 - Pembroke Welsh Corgi
Best Dog Breed Index Score: 37.1
Notable Ranking: 22nd in popularity
#19 - Cane Corso
Best Dog Breed Index Score: 37.3
Notable Ranking: Fifth in talent
#18 - English Springer Spaniel
Best Dog Breed Index Score: 37.8
Notable Ranking: 28th in popularity
#17 - Poodle
Best Dog Breed Index Score: 38.0
Notable Rankings: Seventh in popularity, 17th in health, 11th in temper
#16 - Boerboel
Best Dog Breed Index Score: 38.2
Notable Ranking: 11th in talent
#15 - Australian Shepherd
Best Dog Breed Index Score: 38.4
Notable Rankings: 18th in popularity, 11th in talent, 19th in life expectancy
#14 - American Bulldog
Best Dog Breed Index Score: 39.0
Notable Ranking: 21st in temper
#13 - Miniature Australian Shepherd
Notable Ranking: 12th in health
#12 - Weimaraner
Best Dog Breed Index Score: 39.5
Notable Rankings: 18th in talent, 17th in health
#11 - Belgian Malinois
Best Dog Breed Index Score: 40.1
Notable Ranking: First in talent
#10 - Boxer
Best Dog Breed Index Score: 40.3
Notable Rankings: Eighth in popularity, 17th in health
#9 - Rottweiler
Best Dog Breed Index Score: 40.4
Notable Rankings: 10th in popularity, 18th in talent, seventh in health
#8 - German Shorthaired Pointer
Best Dog Breed Index Score: 40.7
Notable Rankings: 12th in popularity, 23rd in health
#7 - Doberman Pinscher
Best Dog Breed Index Score: 43.0
Notable Rankings: 14th in popularity, 11th in talent, 17th in health
#6 - Shetland Sheepdog
Best Dog Breed Index Score: 45.1
Notable Rankings: 12th in health, seventh in temper
#5 - Cocker Spaniel
Best Dog Breed Index Score: 45.7
Notable Rankings: 19th in life expectancy, first in health
#4 - Rat Terrier
Best Dog Breed Index Score: 46.6
Notable Rankings: First in talent, first in life expectancy
#3 - Golden Retriever
Best Dog Breed Index Score: 51.3
Notable Rankings: Third in popularity, third in health
#2 - German Shepherd
Best Dog Breed Index Score: 63.8
Notable Rankings: Second in popularity, third in talent, second in health
#1 - Labrador Retriever
Best Dog Breed Index Score: 79.0
Notable Rankings: First in popularity, fifth in talent, seventh in health, first in temper
— Kelsey Warner is an associate editor at Graphiq, a Summerland data analysis and visualization startup. This article is based on data curated by PetBreeds, a division of Graphiq.