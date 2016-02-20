Labrador Retriever Fetches Top Spot on List of 25 Best Dog Breeds

Pets

Rankings of key factors that go into choosing the optimal dog focus on temper, health, popularity, talent and life expectancy

Looking for the perfect dog can be “ruff.”

Do you want a dog that will easily learn to fetch things, live the longest or perform Lassie-level heroics? Perhaps you want the best of everything and seek a pup that is a jack of all doggy trades.

Many pet-seekers choose to adopt purebred dogs because they tend to exhibit traits unique to their breed. A mixed-breed mutt brings a wild-card quality that some potential owners choose not to explore.

If you have decided on adopting a purebred dog, the next step is to sift through the overwhelming variety of dog breeds (the American Kennel Club currently recognizes 189).

To streamline this process, the team at Summerland-based PetBreeds looked at key factors that go into choosing the optimal furry companions. Our data scientists created a “Best Dog Breed” index that takes into account a dog breed’s standard characteristics. The index is on a scale of 0-100, with 100 being the highest.

The attributes were weighted as follows:

» Popularity, by American Kennel Club rankings (25 percent)

» Talents (17.5 percent)

» Health (17.5 percent)

» Personality traits (15 percent)

» Life expectancy (10 percent)

» Trainability (10 percent)

As a result of these curated qualities, the top-ranking dog breeds are generally talented, healthy and well-liked by owners.

PetBreeds ranked all the purebred dogs according to their “Best Dog Breed” index score and created a list of the top 25 breeds, with the lowest index score going first.

Best Dog Breed Index Score: 35.9

Notable Rankings: 10th in life expectancy, seventh in temper

Best Dog Breed Index Score: 36.0

Notable Rankings: 19th in life expectancy, 11th in temper

Best Dog Breed Index Score: 36.1

Notable Ranking: 17th in health

Best Dog Breed Index Score: 36.2

Notable Rankings: 11th in talent, 10th in life expectancy

Best Dog Breed Index Score: 36.5

Notable Rankings: 33rd in talent, fourth in temper

Best Dog Breed Index Score: 37.1

Notable Ranking: 22nd in popularity

Best Dog Breed Index Score: 37.3

Notable Ranking: Fifth in talent

Best Dog Breed Index Score: 37.8

Notable Ranking: 28th in popularity

Best Dog Breed Index Score: 38.0

Notable Rankings: Seventh in popularity, 17th in health, 11th in temper

Best Dog Breed Index Score: 38.2

Notable Ranking: 11th in talent

Best Dog Breed Index Score: 38.4

Notable Rankings: 18th in popularity, 11th in talent, 19th in life expectancy

Best Dog Breed Index Score: 39.0

Notable Ranking: 21st in temper

Best Dog Breed Index Score: 39.1

Notable Ranking: 12th in health

Best Dog Breed Index Score: 39.5

Notable Rankings: 18th in talent, 17th in health

Best Dog Breed Index Score: 40.1

Notable Ranking: First in talent

Best Dog Breed Index Score: 40.3

Notable Rankings: Eighth in popularity, 17th in health

Best Dog Breed Index Score: 40.4

Notable Rankings: 10th in popularity, 18th in talent, seventh in health

Best Dog Breed Index Score: 40.7

Notable Rankings: 12th in popularity, 23rd in health

Best Dog Breed Index Score: 43.0

Notable Rankings: 14th in popularity, 11th in talent, 17th in health

Best Dog Breed Index Score: 45.1

Notable Rankings: 12th in health, seventh in temper

Best Dog Breed Index Score: 45.7

Notable Rankings: 19th in life expectancy, first in health

Best Dog Breed Index Score: 46.6

Notable Rankings: First in talent, first in life expectancy

Best Dog Breed Index Score: 51.3

Notable Rankings: Third in popularity, third in health

Best Dog Breed Index Score: 63.8

Notable Rankings: Second in popularity, third in talent, second in health

Best Dog Breed Index Score: 79.0

Notable Rankings: First in popularity, fifth in talent, seventh in health, first in temper

Click here to compare other dog breeds on PetBreeds.

— Kelsey Warner is an associate editor at Graphiq, a Summerland data analysis and visualization startup. This article is based on data curated by PetBreeds, a division of Graphiq.