Labrador Retriever Found on West Islay Street
By Noozhawk Reader | July 14, 2013 | 4:12 p.m.
Found this very nice male Labrador retriever (?), wearing only a choke-chain collar, on West Islay Street between Chapala and De la Vina streets about 11 a.m. July 14. We brought him out to Santa Barbara County Animal Shelter (K9 Pals), 5473 Overpass Road, about 1 p.m.
The shelter will keep him for five days before he is put up for adoption. The dog is not mircochipped. Shelter believe the dog is about 1½ to 3 years old. Please microchip your animals, people!
The shelter can be contacted at 805.681.5285.
