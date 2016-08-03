Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 3:57 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 
Lacrosse Training Camp to Launch in Santa Barbara

By Marjorie Large for One Lacrosse Schools | August 3, 2016 | 9:10 a.m.

Longtime Santa Barbara resident Jeff Johnson has successfully run One Soccer Schools, one of the leading summer soccer camps in the nation, for the past 16 years. 

This year, his parent company, One Skill Factory, is branching into a new sport with the launch of One Lacrosse Schools.

Johnson identified not only that lacrosse quickly is becoming one of the most popular youth sports in the nation but also that there is a lot of crossover between children playing soccer and children playing lacrosse.

According to Johnson, the reason that his soccer camps have always been so successful is because of who he selects to be part of the coaching staff. He only hires top-level club, collegiate and professional players and is doing the same with the One Lacrosse Schools’ staff, as is evident with his first hire: Andrew White.

White is the assistant coach for the UC Santa Barbara men’s lacrosse team and head coach for the Santa Barbara City College men’s lacrosse team. 

With One Lacross Schools, White is the coaching director and will run two week-long camps in Santa Barbara and Goleta. 

White grew up playing lacrosse in Baltimore, Md., and was named U.S. Lacrosse All-American before playing college lacrosse at Stevenson University, an NCAA Division 3 program, where he was  also a team captain and All-Conference selection. 

In addition to his current employment with the local universities, he is also head coach for the Santa Barbara High School men’s lacrosse team and a head coach for a local club/travel team, Santa Barbara Lacrosse Club (SBLC).

Of his new position, White said, “Lacrosse is considered the fastest sport on two feet, and because it features a combination of physicality and athleticism, it's no surprise that participation is growing rapidly nationwide. One Lacrosse Schools provides superior instruction for players new to the sport and equips the most experienced players with the tools and skills necessary to take their game to the next level.”

Marjorie Large is a publicist representing One Lacrosse Schools.

 
