Ladies, Let Your Inner Diva Shine for an Evening

There's something for every woman at the 'Divas at the DoubleTree' benefit for Alpha Resource Center's Family First Program.

By Leslie Dinaberg, Noozhawk Contributor | April 24, 2008 | 10:00 p.m.

The dazzling divas of Momentum 4 Life will be back kicking up their heels for a good cause at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort on May 16. This year’s women-only "Divas at the DoubleTree" festivities will benefit Alpha Resource Center’s Family First Program, a parent-directed program that assists parents of children with special needs in gaining knowledge and skills to enable their children be all they can be through parent support, information, referral, and educational workshops.

Momentum 4 Life founder Dawn Schroeder said the training group voted to support the Family First Program after hearing firsthand stories from 10 members with children with special needs who received services from the Family First Program.

“The vote was overwhelming in favor of supporting the needs and wishes of our group, and Family First it was," she said. "It is so nice to be able to help each other out."

Founded by Schroeder in Santa Barbara, Momentum 4 Life provides a structure for people to form training teams to challenge themselves, train for an athletic event and give back to the community. Teams may include women, men or children, and they may train for triathlons, biathlons, 5Ks, 10Ks, or half- or full marathons.

As with the two previous diva events — which supported the Breast Resource Center of Santa Barbara the first year and the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara last year — this year’s festivities, from 6 to 10 p.m., will be a fun opportunity for a ladies night out.

In addition to the philanthropic motivation, Schroeder said, “The diva event was formed as a way for women only to get out for an evening of fun and celebrate being a woman with glamorous hair, makeup, skin care, beautiful nails, a limo ride, a red carpet walk, and singing like a diva in the karaoke contest. If this does not sound like the perfect fit for you, then relax and enjoy some appetizers, wine tasting, a massage, chocolate goodies, and have your palm or tarot cards read — there is something for every woman.”

If you’re stuck on what to give for Mother’s Day — May 11, the weekend before the event — tickets are $75 before May 1 and $100 thereafter. In addition, Tiffany & Co., which is sponsoring the event along with Mentor Corp. and Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort, will have a special promotion: A $25 purchase of a key to Tiffany’s vault could yield exclusive “bling” items worth $500 to $700.

“This event will help so many in many different ways,” Schroeder said. “First and most important, it will benefit Family First and their excellent efforts and resources. And it will help every woman who attends to feel special, important and valued. Especially the week after Mother’s Day, we want to honor the mothers of special-needs children and extend the Mother’s Day weekend a little longer to all mothers who deserve more than just the one day a year. It is a feel-good opportunity for everyone.”

Click here for more information about the "Divas at the DoubleTree" event or to buy tickets online.
