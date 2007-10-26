Lagomarsino, Patagonia to be Honored

Lagomarsino represented the South Coast in Congress for 18 years and is credited with the establishment of Channel Islands National Park and National Wilderness Preservation System designations within Los Padres National Forest . Ventura-based Patagonia, founded by Yvon Chouinard, is a champion of business practices that support conservation around the world. Also in attendance will be new Forest Service chief Gail Kimbell and the new Los Padres National Forest supervisor, Peggy Hernandez.

The National Forest Foundation will pay tribute to former Rep. Bob Lagomarsino, R-Santa Barbara, and Patagonia Co. for their leadership on conservation issues at a private reception Oct. 27 at the Santa Barbara Club .

