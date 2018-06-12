Farmers Trust Exhibits Students’ Artwork

A reception for five Laguna Blanca School art students, their parents and teachers was held recently by Farmers and Merchants Trust Company (F&M Trust Company).

The five students, in grades 3 through 12, were chosen to exhibit their artwork by Laguna Blanca arts instructor Dug Uyesaka. The five are Margaux Murphy, grade 11; Summer Wang, grade 10; Paloma Rudnicki, grade 3; Cyanne Blabey, grade 5; and Sonya Kotler, grade 12.

F&M Trust Company, 1034 Santa Barbara St., has an ongoing community art exhibition in its conference room. Previously, the company has exhibited student artwork from Bishop Garcia Diego High School and Vieja Valley School.

The ongoing art show, which runs about three months, is organized by artist Mariko Tabar, wife of Frank Tabar, senior vice president and manager of Farmers and Merchants Trust Company Santa Barbara office.

Mariko Tabar was an art educator for some 25 years and now serves as an art commissioner for the county of Santa Barbara.

To view the student art exhibit, call 805-324-5430 to schedule a time to visit. Office hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

— April Montoya for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company.