Laguna Beach Goalie Denies Dos Pueblos Girls Water Polo

Water Polo

Dos Pueblos ran up against arguably the best high school water polo goalie in the country and dropped a 7-5 decision against Laguna Beach in a battle between two of the top girls water polo teams in the CIF-Southern Section on Wednesday at Santa Margarita High.

Thea Walsh, Laguna Beach's Stanford-bound goalie, stopped 14 shots, including three penalty shots, to help the defending Division 1 champions win their 34th straight game.

Walsh made five saves and a key steal in the fourth period to deny the Chargers.

Laguna Beach's Evan Tingler broke a 5-5 tie in the final seconds of the third period, and the Breakers scored the only goal of the fourth period.

Abbi Hill led Dos Pueblos with two goals and Ryann Neushul, Chloe Pena and Olivia Kistler scored one goal apiece.

The Chargers (1-1) begin play in the Villa Park Tournament on Thursday against Cerritos.

