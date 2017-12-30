Learn About Laguna Blanca at January Open Houses

Laguna Blanca School invites local families to experience several upcoming opportunities for children and their parents to take an interactive, inside look into life at Laguna Blanca.



» Open House Grades 5-12 — Saturday, Jan. 6, running 9:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. at the Hope Ranch Campus, 4125 Paloma Drive.

All students and their families can attend as an introduction to the Laguna community.

Visitors can see the school's curriculum in action; meet and ask questions of teachers, administrators, students and current parents; learn about Laguna’s co-curricular offerings; hear about college counseling, leadership opportunities, and participation in athletics; and enjoy a question and answer period with a student panel.



» Open House Grades EK-4 — Thursday, Jan. 18, 3:30-5 p.m. at Montecito Campus, 260 San Ysidro Road.

Children’s Interactive Workshops (with parents in tow). Children and parents can visit classrooms and explore art, science, music, technology and cooking.

This child-centric event offers an opportunity to tour the school, meet and ask questions of teachers, administrators and current parents, and learn about the curriculum in each grade while children attending are engaged in learning activities.



Register for open house events at www.lagunablanca.org/open.



» Campus tours — Families can take a personal tour of the school with one of its admission officers, then become better acquainted with Laguna Blanca by scheduling a class visit day. Tours are scheduled throughout the week on both campuses.

Contact the admission office, 687-2461, to make an appointment.



» Tuitition assistance

Laguna Blanca School is committed to providing a quality education to outstanding students who for financial reasons would otherwise be unable to attend the school. More than $1 million in tuition assistance was awarded in 2017.

Laguna Blanca is a not-for-profit EK-12 co-educational, college preparatory day school. For more information, visit lagunablanca.org or call 687-2461.



— Tara Broucqsault for Laguna Blanca School.