Laguna Blanca 8-Man Football Preview

Football

The size of the roster is down but the quality of the athletes on the Laguna Blanca 8-man football team has head coach Shane Lopes excited.

"Overall, our team is athletic and has excellent chemistry," said Lopes, who guided the Owls to a 7-3 record and and the CIF-SS large school division quarterfinals last year.

Three players returning from that squad: linebacker/tight end Anton Homeniuk, quarterback/linebacker Aidan O'Donnell and lineman Miles McGovern. McGovern, a junior, and senior lineman Will Bartholomew were voted team captains by their peers.

The Owls jumped right into competition with a Week Zero game against New Designs of L.A.

Here is a look at Laguna Blanca:

League: Condor

CIF Playoff Division: 8-man large division

Head Coach: Shane Lopes

Assistant Coaches: Taylor Selby, Matt Escobar

Returning Starters: Anton Homeniuk (LB), JR; Aidan O’Donnell (LB), JR, Captain; Miles McGovern (G) JR

Returning Players: Jason Barnick (C), JR; Josh Baron (RB), SO; Will Bartholomew (G) SR, Captain; Kelvin Chen (DL), JR; Laird Fowler (LB) JR; Jack Fry, (DL) JR; Ty Trosky (WR), SO.

Promising Newcomers: Wells Fowler (WR/DB), FR; Alex Furukawa (WR/DB), JR.

Offensive Starters: G - Miles McGovern, Will Bartholomew; C - Jason Barnick; TE - Anton Homeniuk; QB - Aidan O’Donnell; RB - Josh Baron WR - Javi Abrego, Wells Fowler.

Defensive Starters: DL - Kelvin Chen, Will Bartholomew, Miles McGovern; LB - Laird Fowler, Aidan O’Donnell, Anton Homeniuk; DB - Wells Fowler, Javi Abrego.

Team Overview from Coach Lopes: This year, we have a team with far less numbers than last year, but a great amount of dedication. Overall, our team is athletic and has excellent chemistry. Will Bartholomew and Aidan O’Donnell were voted by their peers as captains and while they are our official leaders, our entire junior class has demonstrated the ability to lead by example day in and day out. The Condor League continues to be the most competitive league in the division as 3 out of 5 teams win games in the second and third rounds of playoffs each year. We are focused on taking each week one at a time and doing everything in our power to remain healthy.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .