Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 7:07 am | Fair 42º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Football

Laguna Blanca 8-Man Football Preview

Owls have an athletic, tight-knit bunch

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | Twittter: @NoozhawkSports | August 25, 2016 | 2:48 p.m.

The size of the roster is down but the quality of the athletes on the Laguna Blanca 8-man football team has head coach Shane Lopes excited.

"Overall, our team is athletic and has excellent chemistry," said Lopes, who guided the Owls to a 7-3 record and and the CIF-SS large school division quarterfinals last year.

Three players returning from that squad: linebacker/tight end Anton Homeniuk, quarterback/linebacker Aidan O'Donnell and lineman Miles McGovern. McGovern, a junior, and senior lineman Will Bartholomew were voted team captains by their peers.

The Owls jumped right into competition with a Week Zero game against New Designs of L.A.

Here is a look at Laguna Blanca:

League: Condor
CIF Playoff Division: 8-man large division
Head Coach: Shane Lopes
Assistant Coaches: Taylor Selby, Matt Escobar

Returning Starters: Anton Homeniuk (LB), JR; Aidan O’Donnell (LB), JR, Captain; Miles McGovern (G) JR

Returning Players: Jason Barnick (C), JR; Josh Baron (RB), SO; Will Bartholomew (G) SR, Captain; Kelvin Chen (DL), JR; Laird Fowler (LB) JR; Jack Fry, (DL) JR; Ty Trosky (WR), SO.

Promising Newcomers: Wells Fowler (WR/DB), FR; Alex Furukawa (WR/DB), JR.

Offensive Starters: G - Miles McGovern, Will Bartholomew; C - Jason Barnick; TE - Anton Homeniuk; QB - Aidan O’Donnell; RB - Josh Baron WR - Javi Abrego, Wells Fowler.

Defensive Starters: DL - Kelvin Chen, Will Bartholomew, Miles McGovern; LB - Laird Fowler, Aidan O’Donnell, Anton Homeniuk; DB - Wells Fowler, Javi Abrego.

Team Overview from Coach Lopes: This year, we have a team with far less numbers than last year, but a great amount of dedication. Overall, our team is athletic and has excellent chemistry. Will Bartholomew and Aidan O’Donnell were voted by their peers as captains and while they are our official leaders, our entire junior class has demonstrated the ability to lead by example day in and day out. The Condor League continues to be the most competitive league in the division as 3 out of 5 teams win games in the second and third rounds of playoffs each year. We are focused on taking each week one at a time and doing everything in our power to remain healthy.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 