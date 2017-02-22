Laguna Blanca Advances in CIF Play After Shutout

Boys Soccer

The Laguna Blanca boys soccer team shutout California Military Institute 2-0 in the second round of the Division-7 CIF playoffs.

Henry Farrell opened the scoring with a penalty kick, and Ethan Tyng scored again in the first half.

Keeper Kelvin Chen earned the shutout after a stellar defensive performance.

Laguna Blanca coach Gof Boyoko credited the defensive play of Sulaiman Bah and Chen in keeping the Rough Riders scoreless.

The Owls travel south to face Whitney at Cerritos on Saturday in the quarterfinals.

