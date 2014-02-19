Laguna Blanca Going ‘Around the World in 80 Days’ for 80th Anniversary Auction & Gal

Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 12:03 pm | Partly Cloudy 60º

 
 
 
 

By Jennifer Zacharias for Laguna Blanca School | February 19, 2014 | 3:04 p.m.

Michelle Branch
Amal Zeini

Laguna Blanca School is pleased to present its 80th Anniversary Auction & Gala at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, March 8 at Bacara Resort & Spa.

The theme for the school's 80th anniversary celebration is "Around the World in 80 Days," inspired by the classic adventure novel by French writer Jules Verne.

Laguna parents Amal Zeini and Michelle Branch are the co-chairs of this 80th Anniversary Auction & Gala.

This 80th Anniversary Gala & Auction will celebrate 80 years of enriching the lives of students through a balance of outstanding academics, the arts and athletics, and a community that celebrates the dignity and worth of each individual.

This elegant event will not only showcase the many accomplishments of the school’s students and faculty, but will inspire guests to continue supporting the academic advancement at Laguna Blanca School.

The Santa Barbara community is invited to join Laguna Blanca for a spectacular evening that will benefit the innovative programs and outstanding instruction at Laguna Blanca, ensuring the best possible learning experience for its students.

Highlights the guests can look forward to that evening include a live auction featuring auctioneer Sean Kelly and exciting experiences and items to bid on, including Bali Beachfront; Chelsea Football at Stamford Bridge; Exploration and Rejuvenation in Chile and Peru; Canal cruise in France; Amangiri in Utah an Aman Resort and much more.

Amal Zeini
Michelle Branch

Another important tradition at each year’s Auction & Gala is the Faculty and Staff Appreciation Raffle, where guests can support those Laguna Blanca teachers and administrative staff who have gone above and beyond to make their child’s experience at Laguna memorable and meaningful. The raffle gives the faculty and staff the chance to win trips, spa treatments, special dining experiences and more. This year’s event will also feature a special video, produced by Laguna alumni parent Richard Weston-Smith.

Bacara Resort & Spa has generously offered Laguna’s "Around the World in 80 Days" guests a special rate of $225 per night for rooms that evening (March 8). To reserve a room, call Bacara Resort & Spa at 877.422.4245 and mention the special Laguna Blanca rate.

For more information about "Around the World in 80 Days," please contact Delene Bliss in the Development Department at 805.687.1752 x206 or [email protected].

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing Laguna Blanca School.

