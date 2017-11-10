Laguna Blanca Battles Back, Wins 8-Man Football Quarterfinal, 44-35

Football

Aidan O'Donnell stripped the ball from a Desert Christian Academy running back and returned it 50 yards for a touchdown to spark a Laguna Blanca comeback from a 20-6 deficit to a 44-35 victory in a CIF-SS 8-man football Division 2 quarterfinal football game in Bermuda Dunes on Friday night.

The victory puts the Owls (7-2) into the division semifinals. They'll host Hesperia Christian next week.

Laguna Blanca fell behind 14-0 after the four-hour bus ride. But quarterback Ty Trosky scored on a 20-yard run to get the Owls back in the game.

Desert Christian Academy answered with a third TD and got the back ball.

O'Donnell then made a huge play, ripping the ball out and running 50 yards for a score.

With new life, Laguna Blanca struck again. Trosky hit Wells Fowler on a 60-yard pass play to tie the score at 20-20 at halftime.

The Owls (7-2) kept the momentum in the second half and scored four more touchdowns. Josh Baron had a 65-yard run and Alex Furukawa tallied three TDs to complete the victory.